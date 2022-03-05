Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Finding friendly voices for seniors

Good morning, friends.

Today I’d like to introduce you to a couple of dear friends. I’ve known Naomi Dreskin Anderson for almost 25 years; we met as new members of the Napa County Commission on Aging. Soon after joining, Naomi became our chairwoman, and a few years later, I followed suit. Not too long after that, Heather Stanton joined and became our chairwoman.

Because of our devotion to Molly’s Angels, the three of us, when learning of a few openings, decided, individually, to sign up. Happily, we were accepted to the board.

Most of you are aware of the outstanding services that are offered for Napa County residents, 60 years of age or less than (60 with a legal disability) by Molly's Angels.

Today we’re going to talk about the “Hello, Molly! Care Calls.” This is a great service where volunteers make weekly check-in calls to seniors living alone in Napa County, offering a safety check and friendly conversation, helping to alleviate loneliness and depression. Check-in phone calls enable seniors to maintain their safety, health, mental health, and independence to ensure they are not alone.

We’ll talk about the other wonderful services available to help make older folks’ lives so much better a little later, but first, I really want you to know about this one. How wonderful to know that each week you will receive a phone call. Someone to chat with, to laugh and tell stories to. What is needed to have more occasions of having this happen is, at the moment, we’re a little short on callers, as well as folks who would enjoy the calls.

So today we’re going to focus on this service..

First I’d like to introduce all of you to Molly’s Angel’s director of marketing and administration, Jill Jorgensen.

Jill writes the monthly wrap-up for Hello, Molly! Care Calls. "It is just as important as our transportation program, but it has seen a drop off in both clients and volunteers in the last few months," she told me.

Here are a few conversations Jill noted:

Thelma talks to her client, Lynn, usually for an hour each time, always covering a variety of topics. Most recently Thelma recommended how to play Wordle since Lynn plays games on her tablet.

Wanda ended up personally knowing the client she was assigned to, Patsy! So they go to church together once a week in addition to chatting on the phone. Wanda also chats with two other gentlemen and has developed genuine friendships with them. The phone calls have been helpful as one is a widow and another is living with Parkinson's.

I'm very hopeful that several of you folks can find it in your hearts to help out, and spend a little time making someone else feel good and that someone cares about having some conversation.

Enjoy your days. Make them happy days with good friends. If you have no friends, make them. If you do it right, you'll be happy.

If you want to talk you can reach Betty at bettyrrhodes94@gmail.com.