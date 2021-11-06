Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: How to live a happy life

Good morning, dear readers,

November is one of my favorite months. We honor our veterans, our heroes, and we give thanks on Thanksgiving.

What are a few of the many things you give thanks for? Even on a sad day, for whatever reason, it helps us to focus on the good things in our lives. We don’t want to be gloomy Guses. Let’s start now to begin counting our blessings. Kick Mr. Gloom out of our lives; make room for happiness and gratefulness.

This morning, as I visit with you, I'm also, enjoying the morning. I like to start my days feeling gratitude and thankfulness. Not all days are wonderful, granted, but the way we begin our days, our feelings first thing in the morning, has a lot to do with how our days proceed.

Let’s have some fun today, and continue our focus on having a happy life.

I recently read “5 Tools towards a Happy Life." (www.innerengineering.com/online/blog/5-tips-for-a-happier-and-smarter-life) The point it makes is: “Being joyful is our fundamental responsibility.”

1. “The first and most fundamental responsibility for a human being is to become a joyous being.”

The story continues: “To be happy is not the ultimate aspect of life. It is the fundamental aspect of life. If you are not happy, what else can you do with your life? Only if you are happy, can other great possibilities open up.”

2. “Realize that joy is our original nature." It doesn’t matter what you are pursuing in your life, whether it is business, power, education of service, you are doing so because somewhere deep inside you is a feeling that this will bring you happiness. When we were children we were simply happy. That is our nature. The source of joy is within us; we can take charge of it.

3. “Put things in perspective." This morning we saw the flowers blossoming, the tree leaves waving, and no stars fell down. Everything is in order. The whole cosmos is happening wonderfully well today but just a worm of a thought worming through our heads makes us believe it is a bad day. We have missed the complete sense of what it means to be alive. A thought in our heads or an emotion within us determines the nature of our experience right now. The whole creation is happening wonderfully well but just one thought or emotion can destroy everything.

4. “Smile!" When you get up in the morning, the first thing you should do is smile. At whom? No one. Because just the fact that you woke up is not a small thing.

5. “Stop comparing ourselves to others." Most people are unhappy not because of what they don’t have but because they are comparing themselves with someone else. From our own experience of life we can clearly see that true wellbeing will come to us only if our interiority changes. If we depend on the outside to bring joy to us, we need to understand, the outside never happens 100% the way we want it.

This article writes: "When this is the reality, at least this one person — you — must happen the way you want it to be. If you did happen the way you want yourself to be, the very natural choice is joy. That is not something that you have to pursue. If you fall back into your original nature, joyfulness is the only way you will be.”

Well, that is an interesting read. Let’s remind ourselves and one another, to smile, not only with our mouth, but also from our heart. Whenever I read something like this, I always think of babies and children and their wonderful smiles, just because they are happy. Great example!!

Wishing you all a very happy early Thanksgiving.

Love hearing from you: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.