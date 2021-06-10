Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Looking out for seniors

June is Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month and Tuesday, June 16, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

A headline in the June 3 edition of The Napa Valley Register stated, "Dodd’s Resolution Shines Light on Elder Abuse Crisis."

The article went on to report, “State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, this week announced a resolution naming June as Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month in recognition of a serious and growing crisis in California that has worsened by the Coronavirus pandemic."

Sen. Dodd said, “Shining a light on the pervasive nature of this problem as well as the warning signs are critical steps toward prevention. Sadly, not a day goes by without reports of horrific cases of abuse or exploitation of the elderly or adults with disabilities. The pandemic has strained our ability to care for vulnerable people, making the situation that much worse.”

In 2019, the legislature also passed SCR 49, written by Dodd, mirroring national and international recognition of the problem in June.

“The events of the past year have relentlessly challenged our systems for protecting the safety, security and rights of older and vulnerable Californians,” said Lisa Nerenberg, executive director of California Elder Justice Coalition.