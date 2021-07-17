Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Molly's Angels' programs for seniors

"Also, there are lots of loud voices advocating for improvements for commuters; but again, we are trying to get people off the roads and into shared transport but not providing options for seniors who have issues that are not only physical issues but might be struggling with memory issues as well.

"We are talking about a generation of people who were raised to be independent and hard-working, so accepting help does not come easy for them. They have lived their entire lives without using public transport and now we expect them to be able to jump on a bus and walk to a bus stop. It is just not going to happen.

I have so many calls from people who are in tears because they cannot get to their vital medical appointments. They are in wheelchairs or have similar ability issues and, as we do not have that capacity to help as much as we would like. Well, it is heartbreaking, to say the least, and stressful when that angst is being taken out on us, having to tell them there aren’t any transport options.”