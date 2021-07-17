Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Molly's Angels' programs for seniors

Today we are very fortunate to have with us the executive director of Molly’s Angels, Julia Orr, at our gathering.
Betty: “For those who are unaware of the name, Molly’s Angels, would you please explain exactly who and what Molly’s Angels is?”
Julia: “I’ll be happy to, and thank you for inviting me. Molly’s Angels is a non-profit organization based in Napa County. We have three main volunteer programs that help seniors.
"Our primary program is the Transportation Program where our volunteer drivers take seniors to their medical appointments. We also have a Telephone Reassurance Program called Hello Molly, Care Calls. This program matches volunteers with lonely seniors who benefit from having a friendly call once a week. And then for our clients, we will also deliver groceries and prescriptions to their homes. For all these programs, you do need to be over the age of 65, live in Napa County and be enrolled in our programs.”
Betty: “Thank you, Julia. A truly wonderful volunteer program for our seniors over 65. Please share with us a bit of the highlights and the lowlights of serving as director of Molly’s Angels since taking on the job in 2019?”
Julia: “I must laugh a little here. I think the highlights are always when we can help a senior, who has no other options, and they are so surprised and grateful we are there for them. This has happened countless times, so I am always so happy to be able to make someone’s life a little easier and less stressful.
"The ‘lowlight’ has to be 2020 with back-to-back wildfires amidst a pandemic. Struggling to keep the programs running for seniors in need, while also being evacuated, and not having power and worried about my own home and animals, coupled with being restricted because of the pandemic, was super stressful.”
Betty: “In your view, what is the biggest issue preventing Molly’s Angels, or any other volunteer-based business, from doing what’s needed, to be of help for our seniors and physically handicapped population?”
Julia: “I would say it is communication. Already, seniors are at a disadvantage because they are not the squeaky wheel in the room, and we live in a very ageist and ablest society that often dismisses them. That also goes some way for people living with disabilities (who) cannot access the digital space. Seniors and people living with disabilities are often spending a lot of time sorting out their health issues; plus it can take them much longer to achieve simple things able-bodied and younger people take for granted, like shopping, so they often don’t have the bandwidth to be advocates for themselves.
"Without having a major voice in the room to advocate for them, I find their issues are sidelined. Take for example the Vine Trail. What a wonderful addition to Napa but ...
"There has been a huge amount of support and funding for the Vine Trail, but we do not have any public transport options in rural Napa at all. St Helena Hospital is the closest hospital that serves communities like St Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, and Berryessa.
"Also, there are lots of loud voices advocating for improvements for commuters; but again, we are trying to get people off the roads and into shared transport but not providing options for seniors who have issues that are not only physical issues but might be struggling with memory issues as well.
"We are talking about a generation of people who were raised to be independent and hard-working, so accepting help does not come easy for them. They have lived their entire lives without using public transport and now we expect them to be able to jump on a bus and walk to a bus stop. It is just not going to happen.
I have so many calls from people who are in tears because they cannot get to their vital medical appointments. They are in wheelchairs or have similar ability issues and, as we do not have that capacity to help as much as we would like. Well, it is heartbreaking, to say the least, and stressful when that angst is being taken out on us, having to tell them there aren’t any transport options.”
Betty: “Thank you, Julia, for being honest and forthright. I wonder where the voices might be who could help make a difference for our seniors and handicapped folks? Our population of seniors here in Napa County continues to grow as we are all living longer, but we certainly do need help from caring state and county officials. Before you leave us, Julia, are you aware of any good news on this issue?
Julia: “Actually, I am very hopeful that we will solve some of these issues with emerging new ideas. For instance, Microtransit is a new innovative transport system that is being tested in various counties. It has some great early feedback, and I hope we can utilize something like this in Napa in the near future. I think there will other creative ideas to solve problems like this we have yet to come up with that will be cheaper, more efficient and have a better environment footprint.”
Betty: Wonderful to end on a hopeful note, Julia. It was a pleasure having you with us today. We’ve all learned so much and thank you for the excellent job Molly's Angels does for our seniors. Let’s all pray that we’ll receive a much-needed helping hand for our many low-income seniors and handicapped folks through our state and county officials.
Until next week, let’s always be the ones who enjoy lending a hand to folks who need it.
I love hearing from you. bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com