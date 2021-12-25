Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: News for the New Year

Good morning, dear readers.

Was Santa good to you and your family yesterday? I hope so. A little birdie told me that 2022 is going to be a much nicer year.

To start off the New Year of 2022, I was delighted to receive the Parks and Recreation newsletter welcoming Napa’s Lighted Art Festival running from Jan. 1 to March 13. On Monday through Thursday, the time will be 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m.

The Napa Lighted Art Festival is a celebration of creative arts, technology and lights. A growing art medium, it supports innovative techniques using light and light technologies.

This walkable outdoor experience in downtown Napa is free and features eight lighted art sculptures for eight weeks. The Napa Lighted Art Festival map will be available soon. Visit their website at DoNapa.com/lights.

Holiday building closures:

The Senior Center and all city of Napa offices are closed on Dec. 27 and 31.

The Las Flores Community Center will be closed Dec. 27 to Jan. 7 for annual facility maintenance.

Senior Scholarships! More great news. Scholarships are now available for classes at the Senior Center for Napa residents ages 55 and up. Funding for the Napa Senior Scholarship Program is generously provided by the Napa Valley Community Foundation. The scholarships will pay the registration fees for any class with a maximum of $500 per household.

To qualify applicants must state their household makes below the median income for the city of Napa (under $55,650 for one to up to $79,500 for a household of four).

Applicants must reside within the city of Napa and be able to provide a current proof of residency. For more details, pick up a scholarship application at the Napa Senior Center at 1500 Jefferson St. or call 707-255-1800.

Let’s learn a bit about Napa Parks and Recreation foundation. Since 1988, it has partnered with the city of Napa to build a parks and recreation system that ensures all residents have equal access to parks, programs and facilities.

The Foundation also provides recreation grants to local youth. It believes that all children should have the ability to participate in some form of recreation, regardless of their ability to pay. This includes summer camp, swimming and tennis lessons, as well as programs in art, music or science. In Napa, there are more than 4,500 children who qualify for the scholarship program.

The foundation is asking for our support by donating through the Give! Guide. They state, “Good physical and mental health is vital for ensuring Napa youth are equipped for today and the future.”

One more fun activity available, this time, at The Las Flores Community Center gym, which is now available for drop-in pickle ball. Come by during the day, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or in the evening on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m. Daily registration is $1 per person in the mornings or $7 per person each evening. Register in person. Starting Jan. 3, you can purchase a pass that’s good for 20 visits. Morning passes are $10 and evening classes are $63 and they won’t expire until June 2022. Masks are required in the building and during play.

Well, I guess it’s pretty obvious that I’m tired of non-activity. There are many excellent classes available at the Napa Senior Center., in addition to those I’ve just written about.

I hope you don’t mind my constant encouragement to “keep moving” -- exercising, walking, taking the stairs, rather than the elevator. Our bodies really appreciate it.

Other than continuing to take good care of ourselves, physically and mentally so that we can continue to be strong and healthy, what are some of the other habits you’d like to get into in 2022? Whatever we decide to add to our current habits, let’s make sure we will grow and thrive from them.

Until next week, think positive thoughts and ways of growing, mentally and continuing to learn.

It’s been great being with you today, as always.

Let's continue writing one another at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.