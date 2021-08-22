Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Seven steps to growing younger, Part 1

Good morning, dear friends,
I hope, for your sakes, you are enjoying a busy, happy life filled with friends and a loving family. Love is the keyword here, love yourself and share your love.
Let’s have some fun this morning. I, fairly recently, read something written by Deepak Chopra titled, "7 Steps to Radical Wellbeing, Grow Younger and live Longer" (www.chopracentermeditation.com).
He has a lot of valuable insights so I am going to break this article into two parts, beginning with Steps 1 through 3.
Step 1 is to change our perceptions of our body and aging.
Chopra shares with us that “while the body appears to be material, it is really a field of energy and intelligence that is inextricably connected to the mind. We now know that what used to be considered the 'normal' experience of aging—a progressive descent into physical and mental incapacity—is in large part a conditioned response. The mind influences every cell in the body and therefore human aging is fluid and changeable. It can speed up, slow down and even reverse itself.”
Further good news from Chopra: “Even though we all have genetic predispositions, our health and aging aren’t predetermined. By making conscious choices in our behavior and where we focus our attention, we can transform our experience of our body to decrease our biological age."
He advises that we should not view ourselves as too old to try yoga or some other activity, or give up trying because “I inherited Dad’s bad back.”
Instead, he writes, we need to shift our perspective and change what we tell ourselves about our body and age.
His "Seven Steps," he suggests, are practical ways to tap into "our inner reservoir of unlimited energy, creativity, vitality, and love."
So let’s get into how to change our perceptions.
Step 2: Meditation
Chopra explains Meditation benefits as follows; “Meditation is a simple yet powerful tool that takes us to a state of profound relaxation that dissolves fatigue and the accumulated stress that accelerates the aging process.
"During meditation, our breathing slows, our blood pressure and heart rate decrease, and stress hormone levels fall. By its very nature, meditation calms the mind, and when the mind is in a state o restful awareness, the body relaxes, too.”
According to Chopra, research has shown that people who meditate regularly develop less hypertension, heart disease, anxiety, and other stress-related illnesses that speed up aging.
Also, it’s been found that meditation, literally, restores the brain. More good news: Massachusetts General Hospital found that as little as eight weeks of meditation not only helped people feel calmer but also produced changes in various areas of the brain, including growth in the areas associated with memory, empathy, sense of self, and stress regulation. What great news for us seniors. Meditation is going to become my main focus for the future.
Step 3. Get abundant, restful sleep
Chopra tells us: “A lack of restful sleep disrupts the body’s innate balance, weakens our immune system, and speeds up the aging process.”
Well, we certainly don’t want that to happen.
He tells us that we need between six and eight hours of restful sleep each night. We should not use pharmaceuticals or alcohol to get to sleep. If we drift off easily once we turn off the light and are sleeping soundly through the night, and if we feel energetic and vibrant when we wake up, we’ve had a night of restful sleep.
If we feel tired and unenthusiastic, we haven’t had restful sleep. By keeping our sleep cycles consistent, as going to bed by 10 p.m. and waking at 6 a.m. We should eat a light meal before 7:30 and go for a leisurely walk after dinner and then be in bed by 10 p.m. Chopra also suggests downloading our thoughts from the day into a journal before going o bed so that our mind doesn’t keep us awake.
Next week, we'll cover 4, 5, 6 and 7.
As always, I enjoyed your company. Let’s do it again next week.
