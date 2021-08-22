Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Seven steps to growing younger, Part 1

He advises that we should not view ourselves as too old to try yoga or some other activity, or give up trying because “I inherited Dad’s bad back.”

Instead, he writes, we need to shift our perspective and change what we tell ourselves about our body and age.

His "Seven Steps," he suggests, are practical ways to tap into "our inner reservoir of unlimited energy, creativity, vitality, and love."

So let’s get into how to change our perceptions.

Step 2: Meditation

Chopra explains Meditation benefits as follows; “Meditation is a simple yet powerful tool that takes us to a state of profound relaxation that dissolves fatigue and the accumulated stress that accelerates the aging process.

"During meditation, our breathing slows, our blood pressure and heart rate decrease, and stress hormone levels fall. By its very nature, meditation calms the mind, and when the mind is in a state o restful awareness, the body relaxes, too.”

According to Chopra, research has shown that people who meditate regularly develop less hypertension, heart disease, anxiety, and other stress-related illnesses that speed up aging.