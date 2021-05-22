Betty Rhodes:,Senior Corner: Staying safe when you live alone

13. Install grab bars. Due to water, slippery floors, the bathroom becomes the highest risk place for falls, so consider installing grab bars in the shower and around the toilet.

14. Check-in often with family members and friends. This makes it easier for your loved ones to spot potential dangers.

This is just one article with great ideas for seniors, just Google Elder Care Resources.

One that I’m reading at the moment is called "The Senior’s Guild to Staying Healthy Year-Round." Maybe we’ll discuss ways of staying healthy next week.

Remember our saying: We are growing older, but we are not old, yet!

A little update on what I’m doing to feel better after my April 1 new knee surgery. I’m enjoying my physical therapy twice a week. I’m beginning to see the new knee lose much of its swelling. It’s all coming along well, but it’s going to take a while to regain some of my energy. I’m very glad I had the surgery, as the knee had become extremely painful. Pain is practically all gone, now, and I’m a happy camper.

I hope all is well with you folks and that you’ve all had your vaccinations, and, soon, maybe we can, once again, see faces rather than masks.