Betty Rhodes:,Senior Corner: Staying safe when you live alone

Good morning, dear friends. I just recently finished reading a very interesting article on "Home Safety Tips for Seniors Who Live Alone" from "Elder Care Resources –Solutions for Maximizing Independence & Well-being."
I admit it. I love living along, enjoying my independence, however, I’m very fortunate in enjoying the company of my four children and my grandchildren, plus great-grandchildren, and, amazing dear friends.
I found the following safety tips extremely worthwhile for us folks who live alone.
Of course, we want to stay healthy. In order to stay safe and happy in our homes, things like exercise, a healthy diet, and drinking plenty of water can benefit us.
2. Build a group of friends. One of the most dangerous things for seniors living alone is senior isolation. Studies have shown that senior isolation can contribute to depression and poor health. Maintaining a social life increases our overall health and well-being.
3. Keep medication on hand. Keeping extra medication on hand can eliminate frantic trips to the pharmacy, along with making it easier to stay on track if you misplace your medication.
4. Create a disaster kit. In the event of a power outage, freezing weather, or natural disaster, everyone, especially seniors, should have a disaster kit that includes items such as dried food, blankets, bottled water, flashlights, medical supplies, etc.
5. Keep your home repaired. Living in a home with potential hazards, such as exposed cords and slippery stairs is very dangerous for seniors who live alone. By keeping the home in good repair, you can prevent potential hazards.
6. Lock your doors and windows. Since the risk of theft and burglary is increased when a senior lives alone, it is smart to ensure that your doors and windows are locked at all times.
7. Consider an alert system. In the event of a fall or an accident, you can summon help by simply pressing the button on the installed alert system.
8. Install a peephole. Since seniors are often targeted by scammers and thieves, it would be beneficial to install a peephole in their door so that you can keep tabs on who is knocking before you open your door to strangers.
9. Install a home security system. This can help spot any suspicious activity.
10. Create a list of emergency contacts. Include medical professionals, family members, and friends, and keep it next to the phone.
11. Install motion-activated lights. This not only can help spot suspicious activity, but neighbors also can identify an attempted burglary if one were to take place.
12. When traveling, have friends or family pick up packages so that the house doesn’t look vacant.
13. Install grab bars. Due to water, slippery floors, the bathroom becomes the highest risk place for falls, so consider installing grab bars in the shower and around the toilet.
14. Check-in often with family members and friends. This makes it easier for your loved ones to spot potential dangers.
This is just one article with great ideas for seniors, just Google Elder Care Resources.
One that I’m reading at the moment is called "The Senior’s Guild to Staying Healthy Year-Round." Maybe we’ll discuss ways of staying healthy next week.
Remember our saying: We are growing older, but we are not old, yet!
A little update on what I’m doing to feel better after my April 1 new knee surgery. I’m enjoying my physical therapy twice a week. I’m beginning to see the new knee lose much of its swelling. It’s all coming along well, but it’s going to take a while to regain some of my energy. I’m very glad I had the surgery, as the knee had become extremely painful. Pain is practically all gone, now, and I’m a happy camper.
I hope all is well with you folks and that you’ve all had your vaccinations, and, soon, maybe we can, once again, see faces rather than masks.
Have a wonderful week. Find what gives you joy.
Check out the week in cartoons
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
The lawsuit is in response to the officer-involved shooting of Juan Garcia after a traffic stop last October in south Napa.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
A resolution honoring essential workers was passed after a raise for chain grocery workers failed to reach a council vote.
The Napa County's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Th…
An American Canyon resident convicted on multiple domestic violence counts has been sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison.
A new report says some clinic workers felt pressured to give Supervisor Belia Ramos a COVID-19 vaccination in January because of Ramos' presen…
Napa city officials have given their blessing to a business that will be devoted to body art and fine art at opposite ends of the same building.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
Let’s keep in touch at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.