Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Talking to Napa County district attorney, Allison Haley

BR: Excellent. In these past five years, what would you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

AH: “The biggest accomplishment of my office in the last five years would be the caregiving we do for this community. It includes caretaking of survivors of crime. It also includes the re-entry of former defendants back into our communities. It involves making tough charging decisions, diverting matters away from the criminal justice in ways that don’t put our residents at risk and recognizing when defendants have exhausted community resources and have forfeited the right to live with us freely.

BR: A wonderful accomplishment, indeed. How about sharing some of the highlights since you’ve been in office?

AH: By far, the biggest achievement of my administration is the opening of the Monarch Justice Center. Working in collaboration with county partners and our robust non-profit community, Monarch seeks to organize all the services a crime survivor might need.