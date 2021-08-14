Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Talking to Napa County district attorney, Allison Haley

Good morning, dear readers.
We have a wonderful treat for you today. I’m delighted to welcome our Napa County District Attorney, Jennifer (Allison) Haley to our Corner this morning.
Betty Rhodes: Thank you for coming, Allison, won’t you share with us what being our DA entails, what you feel is the proper approach towards the position?
District Attorney Allison Haley: Thanks for inviting me, Betty.
First of all, there are many ways to approach the job of a district attorney in a community. Some are big, charismatic figures who announce policy decisions with press conferences; others are figureheads who use the position as a stepping stone to other aspirations, and still, others see the role to further their respective political agendas.
BR: How about you, Allison. What is your approach?
AH: I approached this position in the way that I do most things: quietly and thoughtfully. I am a district attorney acutely aware that I am not also a legislator. I have a deep respect for the residents of our county and my clients, the people of the state of California, and I am mindful that I am a leader at a unique time in criminal justice history. If I ever hope to have a legacy of my time in this role, I hope that my reputation is one of deep concern for others.
BR: Excellent. In these past five years, what would you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?
AH: “The biggest accomplishment of my office in the last five years would be the caregiving we do for this community. It includes caretaking of survivors of crime. It also includes the re-entry of former defendants back into our communities. It involves making tough charging decisions, diverting matters away from the criminal justice in ways that don’t put our residents at risk and recognizing when defendants have exhausted community resources and have forfeited the right to live with us freely.
BR: A wonderful accomplishment, indeed. How about sharing some of the highlights since you’ve been in office?
AH: By far, the biggest achievement of my administration is the opening of the Monarch Justice Center. Working in collaboration with county partners and our robust non-profit community, Monarch seeks to organize all the services a crime survivor might need.
Think of it this way: when you go to the emergency room, you come in one door and the hospital organizes all the services you might need around your bed. They don’t send you downtown for one service and up-valley for another. A crime survivor can enter Monarch, complete one intake interview and a navigator can organize all the services that traumatized person or family may need.
This new model for service provision treats people with dignity and compassion. It put the burden of coordination on a professional allowing the client to focus their efforts on healing, recovery and self-care. Clients can access appointments at Monarch, attend court hearings remotely, be interviewed in an environment that welcomes their children and is staffed for their language. Right now, we are geared with an eye toward survivors of intimate partner violence, sex trafficking, sexual assault and elder abuse or exploitation.
BR: You mentioned elder abuse or exploitation. Would you enlarge on that for us, please?
AH: Our internal Elder Abuse Unit has been greatly expanded, and the capacity to handle complex financial fraud litigation for our senior and dependent adult community, as well.
The District Attorney’s office has hired a wonderful forensic accountant named Katya Gregonis who can root out the complexities of financial fraud and has relationships across the County to circle the victim with the support they need.
We stood up a FAST (Financial Abuse Specialist Team) with representatives from Adult Protective Services, the Office of the Public Guardian among others to investigate and prevent financial abuse in an efficient and expedited manner.
I see our role here as much broader than mere prosecution. Our office has a moral responsibility to help bring our survivors to the other side of their experience — in a way that honors them, their families, and their relationships.
BR: Such good news for us elders. Maybe we might get a few words from your forensic accountant in the future.
This is, indeed, an amazing program. I’m very grateful to you for giving me a tour of the Monarch Justice Center and the kindness that is available to folks, especially to the child victims of sexual assault.
Please tell us more about the ways in which you continue to serve the children of Napa County.
AH: We serve the children of Napa County through the programming at The Courage Center — the Child Advocacy Center specifically designed to serve the needs of child survivors or witnesses to the crime. Since 2008, this nationally accredited center has provided a child-friendly, safe location where interviews and physical examinations can be conducted.
BR: An excellent program.
Let’s talk about additional, exciting highlights that have occurred after your taking on the office of County District Attorney.
AH: In 2020, Napa County DA’s Office unveiled the state’s first all-electric Expungement Clinic online. By visiting our website at countyofnapa.org/da, anyone can toggle their way to requesting a clean record, free of charge. Our expungement portal has helped dozens of people on their way to housing, applying for certificates, licenses and getting new jobs and is paid for entirely with seized asset forfeiture funds.
Also in 2020, we unveiled our office’s first Conviction Integrity Unit allowing sentenced defendants an opportunity to request a re-investigation of a case in the event of misconduct or a claim of actual innocence.
We opened a new Pre-Filling Diversion Program allowing hundreds of potential criminal defendants to avoid the criminal justice system altogether and enroll in community programs designed to ensure restitution is paid and recidivism remains low.
My highlights don’t include verdicts or years in prison — traditional benchmarks of a DA’s office. They continue to be important work of the office, too. Demanding accountability for one’s actions is part of the caretaking responsibility of this role.
But it’s interesting — “being accountable”-- isn’t just the work of criminal defendants — it’s clear that this pertains to us as criminal justice professionals. I am an elected official who quietly and thoughtfully considers the impact of her work, the efforts to bring healing to the victimized and the furtherance of access to our system of justice.
BR: Thank you, Allison, for joining us this morning and sharing the vast amount of great changes that you’ve made in the relatively short time you’ve been in office as our district attorney. We wish you continued success and passion for the position that you obviously care deeply about.
This completes our visit today, my friends. Have a wonderful week, and we’ll visit again next week.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Always happy to hear from you at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.