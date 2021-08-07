Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: The important brain-gut connection

Good morning, fellow seniors.
We’re going to be talking about the connection between gut health and brain health, so hang onto your hats!
Since I’m still recuperating from recent surgery, I’m doing a lot of reading and I was intrigued by this article, titled "It’s a Gut Feeling – The Connection Between Gut Health and Brain Health," in "Born to Age," which as most of you know, is a directory for older adults.
This year’s magazine marks its 21st-anniversary edition. It can be found at various kiosks around the county and Napa Senior Center, Yountville Parks & Rec Building, and Calistoga Springs Senior Mobile Homes.
To continue with our gut health/brain health idea, scientists believe there is an important connection between the gut microbiome and the brain. By knowing about these connections and protecting them, we may be able to keep our brains healthier as we age.
The following is pretty technical, but I believe that it’s important that we learn all we can about this research that’s being done to help us as we grow older.
“The term 'gut microbiome' refers to the trillions of microorganisms that live in our intestines." The article, by Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, goes on to say: “The average person has from 300 to 500 different species of bacteria in our digestive tract, and they collectively weigh as much as two to five pounds. (That’s about the same weight as our brain!) Many of these microbes are beneficial and even necessary for our health. For example, they help our digestive and immune systems work properly.”
We learn from Dr. Tanzi, an expert on brain health and aging, that an unhealthy gut microbiome can harm this communication process and lead to inflammation in the brain. He explains that when our gut is inflamed; we can experience fogginess, fuzzy thinking, and forgetfulness.
The good news is that we can contribute to a healthy gut – and a healthy brain – with dietary changes.
The following are eight steps from the article that we can take for improved gut health:
1. Eat foods rich in fiber. Whole grains, legumes, beans, and fruit are good choices.
2. Eat fermented foods: Yogurt, sauerkraut, kombucha kimchi, and kefir contain healthy bacteria that help the gut.
3. Limit artificial sweeteners.
4. Eat prebiotic foods. Examples are artichokes, onions, leeks, bananas, asparagus, oats, burdock root, flaxseeds, and apples.
5. Talk with your doctor about taking a probiotic supplement to “reseed” your gut with healthy microbes.
6. Eat plant-based meals. A vegetarian diet may help reduce disease-causing bacteria as well as inflammation and “bad” cholesterol.
7. Consume foods rich in polyphenols. These plant compounds are in red wine, green tea, dark chocolate and olive oil.
8. Take antibiotics only when necessary. They destroy both good and bad bacteria in the gut.
I have tried to pick up the key information, but you might want to read this fascinating article on your own.
The article cautions that the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment and reminds us to always seek the advice of our physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
As always, it’s been fun being with you. Once in a while, we have to get serious about something and this is our day to be serious about our health. See you next week.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
