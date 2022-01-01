Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: Time to start anew

Greetings, dear readers. Wishing you a very happy New Year.

My favorite time of the year — we get to start over again Sit down and write about the things we are eager to learn about, new goals to set. Accept what you cannot change, and change the things that you can.

No matter the age, we always want to keep on “keeping on,” as friend, Don, used to say. Stay up with what’s happening, help if you can, support if you can.

Grumbling serves no useful purpose No one can help us to make a better life for ourselves, but ourselves.

If given the opportunity to help someone, we should grab it. Not only will we be helping someone who needs it, but we’ll find the rewards of helping others find happiness.

It’s our life; we drive our own bus, so let’s hop on and make this year the best ever!

My recent birthday got my attention. I just turned 94 and still feel great, but I have noticed a little "slow down." Of course, I have no intention of allowing this to happen, so I’ve been reading up on what I need to do to avoid slowing down. Plus I feel that I must set a good example for my sweet family: four children, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Thanks to the Essentrics classes I was fortunate to have taken from Julie Webster, starting in mid-2017 until she moved to Poncho Springs, Colorado, I was in good physical shape when I had knee surgery in April of 2021. I am still not 100% strong, but getting there. I’ve proven to myself how quickly you lose your strength in your body when going without exercise.

To regain my energy, strengthen my muscles and become strong once again, it’s going to take some hard work, but I believe it will be worth it.

I’ve been reading lots of very good information from various sources on living longer, stronger, healthier and sharper. I thought you might also be interested on what the experts are telling us.

One article started out with the message that it’s up to us. How long we live is 80 percent genes and 20 percent us. But how "well" we live is 80 percent up to us and 20 percent genes. How nice is that? If we do what is suggested — and that is to do what is urged — we can put off 70 percent of normal aging till the very end. We can actually skip 50 percent of all the major diseases and accidents, which everyone else will have. Those numbers are conservative.

Of course, there is a catch, but not that bad. The big one: The most important thing w can do is work out — pretty hard — six days a week for the rest of our lives.

Yes, there is time and energy involved, but what a wonderful trade-off. Once our exercise gets to be a habit, it becomes part of our life.

Rules to Stop Aging:

1. Exercise six days a week for the rest of our lives.

2. Do serious aerobics exercise four days a week for the rest of our lives.

3. Do serious strength training, with weights, two days a week for the rest of our lives.

4. Quit eating dead food.

What is dead food? Filler: This is everything we’re taught to love: bread, white rice, white pasta, sugar, chips and soft drinks. And processed food: Prepared items top this list: frozen meals, snacks, desserts and ketchup. Dead food is, also fast food. Think of French fries, cheeseburgers, milkshakes, griddle cakes and anything else that can be fried.

More on dead food: I’m reading that as a nation, we’re a bit fat, actually more than a bit. After age 60 or 70, it doesn’t get any easier. How come? We eat too much. For over 30 years we have been trained to eat 20 percent more. And now we are almost 20 percent overweight. We’re apt to move less. So we don’t burn as many calories.

Half or more of what we eat is dead food. Dead food has no nutrients. Refining takes out almost all of its vitamins, minerals and fiber. It’s very tasty, super-digestible and you can eat a mountain of it without feeling full. But it’s dead, and it’s making us sick and fat. How? Stored body fat causes inflammation, the prime source of strokes, cancers and diabetes.

I’d like to continue a little more on this theme next week. If you have any questions or additions you’d like to make, please email me.

Well, folks. I hope that you are as excited about our brand new year as I am. Let’s plan some major improvements in our healthy eating ways after our visit today.

Wishing you all a very happy and exciting new 2022.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact me at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com