Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Wellness on Wheels for seniors

Good morning, seniors and friends of seniors. It’s a pleasure to have you with us today.
This morning I’d like to bring you some news a group of us enjoyed hearing about not long ago from Lisa De Rose-Hernandez, program manager from Community Action Napa Valley (CANV). She spoke at a Senior Center Advisory Commission meeting.
She shared with us a relatively new program called Wellness on Wheels, purpose of which is to promote independent living for vulnerable, homebound seniors.
This is how it works: Anyone who is concerned about a senior’s physical, psychological, environmental or social needs may refer him or her to the Wellness on Wheels program consultant. The consultants are a public health nurse, a social worker or an intern working with them.
After receiving a referral, the consultant will contact the senior to schedule a home visit. They can discuss physical, mental, social and environmental needs.
"Together, the senior and the consultant will determine what education, or community resource referral will support the senior’s needs and how to access the resource," Lisa De Rose-Hernandez said.
The Wellness on Wheels consultant will follow up with the senior as needed.
To make a referral call. (707253-6100 ext.111 or email at wellnessonwheels@can-v.org.
I’ve long been an admirer of Meals on Wheels for folks. This program seems like a very worthwhile program, as well.
If you plan on making a referral, for someone you know, it is recommended that you answer the question: Does the participant know you are referring them to the Wellness on Wheels program?
Also, what is your reason for the referral to the Wellness on Wheels Program? It could be for a fall risk assessment or concerns about a change in health. Can this person use education about medical conditions?
You will need to provide your relationship to the senior, and include your name and phone number.
Seniors may call for themselves too.
This is a great opportunity to help yourself or others. Please give it some serious thought and help others when given the opportunity.
Our visits are shorter than I’d like. I feel stronger all the time, but, while I’m crazy about my new knee, I’ll be thrilled when I can, once again, enjoy good energy.
Let’s all enjoy our lives and make our time count.
I look forward to our next visit. I greatly enjoy your thoughtful emails.
