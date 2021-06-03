Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Wellness on Wheels for seniors

I’ve long been an admirer of Meals on Wheels for folks. This program seems like a very worthwhile program, as well.

If you plan on making a referral, for someone you know, it is recommended that you answer the question: Does the participant know you are referring them to the Wellness on Wheels program?

Also, what is your reason for the referral to the Wellness on Wheels Program? It could be for a fall risk assessment or concerns about a change in health. Can this person use education about medical conditions?

You will need to provide your relationship to the senior, and include your name and phone number.

Seniors may call for themselves too.

This is a great opportunity to help yourself or others. Please give it some serious thought and help others when given the opportunity.

Our visits are shorter than I’d like. I feel stronger all the time, but, while I’m crazy about my new knee, I’ll be thrilled when I can, once again, enjoy good energy.

Let’s all enjoy our lives and make our time count.

I look forward to our next visit. I greatly enjoy your thoughtful emails.

