BottleRock musicians share their Napa Valley favorites

News artists want to share

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when things were beautiful. I was living in a house surrounded by a pasture full of longhorns raising butterflies and a baby deer. I wanted to write something meaningful and inspiring, something that would encourage other young people to listen to their heart and follow their dreams even when things got hard. Then the unexpected happened. My mom was diagnosed with cancer and my life twisted upside down. After a fierce 18-month battle with lung cancer, my mom ended up ... passing away. In that moment, not only did I lose my mom, I also lost my best friend, and number one cheerleader. I found myself falling into a depression. Now, after battling this heartbreak, I feel like I wrote this song for my future self. (It is meant) to re-inspire me to never quit my daydream.”