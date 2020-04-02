Bouchaine Vineyards launches 'B Together': Trying a virtual tasting

As we began our first virtual wine tasting, my daughter’s initial question was: “Is it all right if I am in my pajamas?”
Mine was: “Oh my, they have sent seven bottles of wine. Do we open them all?” I feared we would feel compelled to finish all seven bottles if I could not recork them all, and even though we were sheltering at home, my Register feature pages might suffer.
Brian Allard from Bouchaine Vineyards swiftly reassured us: There is a great degree of flexibility in a virtual tasting. “You can open as many or as few of the bottles as you wish,” he said. Also, he promised Ariel he would not notice that she was wearing pajamas.
Allard had first brought up the idea of virtual tastings last October during a media tour of the new visitor center at Bouchaine in Carneros. In charge of direct-to-consumer operations, Allard was musing that this would be a good way to connect with consumers and the trade when they were unable to make it to Napa Valley in person.
“I thought: only 3 or 4 million people can come to Napa a year, and many don’t come every year. And they can’t share their experience with friends at home. This could be a way to maintain face-to-face contact, introduce new releases, and let people share our wines with others.”
Little did he know what lay ahead, a few months down the road. Now, with a nation sheltering in place, wineries are flocking to this idea to stay in touch with their fans, keep sales going and provide a way for the house-bound to fill a few pleasant hours.
But how does it work?
Bouchaine, the oldest continuously operating winery in Carneros, remains a family-owned enterprise. Allard said owners Gerret and Tatiana Copeland, who purchased the estate in 1981, are open to all kinds of ideas to enhance visitors’ experiences. “”They want people to feel at home here. They will say, ‘yes, let’s experiment,’” he said. “I come up with goofy ideas, and am delighted to get a chance to share them.”
In the past, Bouchaine has offered star-gazing, dog-friendly hikes, and meetings with the falcons, who help care for the vines. The Copelands were equally open to the idea of virtual tastings, but arts-loving owners specified it had to be a first-rate system with exceptional visual quality and “vocal resonance.” After some research, they settled working with two systems, High 5 and Dolby, to set up the connection.
Allard offered to let us try it.
First, the wine arrived.
Bouchaine is shipping three different packages: Winemaker Tasting Kit 101, 201, or the Graduate. The price on each includes shipping, tasting notes and directions on how to set up your session.
The Winemaker Tasting Kit 101 ($59) includes one 750 milliliter bottle each of 2018 Bouchaine Vin Gris of Pinot Noir; 2016 Bouchaine Estate Chardonnay and 2016 Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir.
Winemaker Tasting Kit 201 ($99) includes one 750ml bottle each of 2016 Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir, 2016 Bouchaine Dijon Clone Pinot Noir 2016 Bouchaine Terraces Pinot Noir
Winemaker Graduate Tasting Kit ($165) includes 1 bottle each of 2017 Bouchaine Swan Clone Pinot Noir, 2017 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir and 2017 Gee Vineyard Pinot Noir.
As they were dealing with the media, however, they sent seven bottles of Bouchaine wines from which to choose, including a spring-like rosé.
One can’t argue with that.
I enlisted the aid of my tech-savvy daughter, because 1) she is living at home, and 2) she is adept at anything more complicated, technologically speaking, than turning on a computer, which I have, over the years, mastered. The prospect of linking up to a complex audio-visual system, I decided, would be daunting, and I might use up most of my allotted tasting time making the connection.
As it turned out, it was as easy as turning on a computer. We clicked on the link Allard had sent by email, and there he was sitting at a table with a bottle of wine and a glass. Behind him, a window showed an idyllic expanse of Bouchaine’s vineyards rolling over the Carneros hills.
“Some people think the backdrop is artificial,” Allard said, “But it is real thing. If people can’t come here, we can at least bring them some California sunshine.”
The day before, he added, he had done a virtual tasting with residents of Vermont whose view outside their window was of three feet of snow. “They liked this one,” he said.
The tastings are scheduled to last about an hour, but beyond that is a myriad choices. Some ideas, he said, include “a group of girl friends all in different places, getting together here. Or you might have a dinner party, and taste through the wines you are going to serve. It’s a new dimension in consumer service.”
In some cases, sessions might be with Bouchaine winemaker Chris Kajani; in others, Allard would serve as guide or moderator.
In our case, it was a comfortable chat, back and forth, all accompanied by some excellent wine. The Pinot Noirs of Bouchaine are classics; if you want you can discuss the variations of the clones. Or you can simply enjoy the chat.
B Together
The initial success, Allard said, has inspired more ideas for making virtual connections while “we are all convalescing at home.”
Bouchaine has now launched “B Together,” inviting local musicians and chefs to take part in daily gathering that viewers can join in via the same system.
They have invited chefs to cook in Bouchaine’s new kitchen, and while the camera moves to follow the chefs at work, viewers can type in questions.
Scott Warner, executive chef and partner of Bistro Don Giovann, led off the chefs’ program when he prepared Mama Concetta’s Meatballs and a salad of fresh greens from the Bistro Don Giovanni gardens. Upcoming episodes with Warner include “fried things” – frito misto and fried olives – and “desserts” – butterscotch pudding and lemon pudding cake.
Food Network host and restaurateur, Chef Joey Altman, will appear beginning in April, premiering offerings from the Mexican/Jewish cuisine restaurant, ¡El-Oy!, he will be opening in North Beach. Altman will also present a series of his “Pantry Pirate” episodes in which he makes dishes from items found in most people’s kitchens.
“B Together” broadcasts at noon will also feature music performances with pianists performing on the new Bouchaine baby grand piano, with wine commentary “paired with the music.” These performances will also begin in early April.
The full list and calendar of chefs and musicians will be available on Bouchaine’s website, and reservations can be made, at no charge, by emailing info@bouchaine.com or calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065. Upon receipt of the reservation, guests will be directed to a URL that will place them into the experience. The virtual connection can be displayed for groups on web-connected TVs or other devices at the guests’ location via a wide variety of streaming options such as Apple AirPlay. As many as 150 viewers can be online at any one time.
Even after the shelter-at-home directive is over, Allard said he can see virtual experiences continuing. “Can’t come to our harvest party? You can still join in the fun.’
“This is the new Napa Valley,” he added. “If guests can’t come here, we can bring some Napa Valley magic to them.”
And you can experience it in your pajamas.
The list of Napa Valley wineries offering virtual tastings and other specials during this shelter-at-home time, is long and quickly changing. Two sources to consult are the Napa Valley Vintners website, napavintners.com/psa/covid19/ and Visit Napa Valley, visitnapavalley.com
