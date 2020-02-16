Take a step back in time at a fashion show featuring a collection of museum-quality vintage clothing. “100 Years of Vintage Fashion” takes place from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.
The show, which benefits the Napa Valley Genealogical Society and Goodwill Industries Inc. of the Greater East Bay., features designs from the 1860s to the 1960s and highlights the social changes they symbolized. The fashions may have long disappeared from store windows, but they have been preserved and will be worn by volunteers with the Goodwill thrift-store nonprofit.
The show is a theatrical tour of fashion through the ages. Ball gowns, day dresses, wedding gowns, lingerie, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing are set off by vintage accessories including furs, shoes and hats.
The throwback fashion show began in 1972 after a chance donation of a never-worn trousseau and decades-old gowns to Goodwill.
Ever since, the group has staged fundraising exhibitions guiding spectators through the history of fashion using actual period pieces donated to Goodwill or bought by its volunteers.
Among the collection are gowns by from Worth, the Parisian fashion house considered one of the foremost fashion houses of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Charles Frederick Worth, the English fashion designer who founded the House of Worth, is considered by many fashion historians to be the father of haute couture.
The event includes a three-course luncheon with a salmon, chicken or a vegetarian option and sparkling wine. Table seating is assigned and seating requests will be honored. A silent auction featuring themed gift baskets also will be held.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance by credit card online at napavintagefashion.brownpapertickets.com, or in person at Napa Valley Genealogical Society Library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa. For more information, call (707) 255-1959 and leave a message.
The Napa Valley Genealogical Society helps people discover who they are. The Society’s library, which is open to the public, houses a research collection as well as computers with access to current online genealogical research tools.
Goodwill’s mission is to turn donations into jobs, offering lifetime purpose and opportunity. The Goodwill Bags, a volunteer auxiliary of the Goodwill of the Greater East Bay, presents fashion shows to support this mission. All the authentic clothing seen in the show has been donated to Goodwill.
“Vintage fashion and genealogy go hand in hand,” said Christine Dunn, secretary of the genealogy society. “We thought this would generate interest in genealogy. And that’s what makes it attractive to us — it brings history to life.”