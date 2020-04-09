California Green Medal winners announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The California Green medal winners have been announced for the sixth annual Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards for 2020

The California Green Medal recognizes the leadership of wineries and vineyards committed to sustainability. It is presented by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, Lodi Winegrape Commission, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Winegrowers and Vineyard Team.

The winners of the 2020 Green Medals are:

— Leader Award: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Paso Robles. The award is given to the vineyard or winery that excels in the three “E’s” of sustainability—environmentally sound, socially equitable and economically viable practices.

— Environment award: Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Mendocino County. It is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices

— Community Award: Clif Family Winery, St. Helena, given to the vineyard or winery that is a good neighbor and employer, using the most innovative practices that enhance relations with employees, neighbors and/or communities.