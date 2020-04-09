California Green Medal winners announced

The California Green medal winners have been announced for the sixth annual Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards for 2020
The California Green Medal recognizes the leadership of wineries and vineyards committed to sustainability. It is presented by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute, Lodi Winegrape Commission, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma County Winegrowers and Vineyard Team.
The winners of the 2020 Green Medals are:
— Leader Award: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Paso Robles. The award is given to the vineyard or winery that excels in the three “E’s” of sustainability—environmentally sound, socially equitable and economically viable practices.
— Environment award: Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Mendocino County. It is given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates environmental stewardship through maximized environmental benefits from implementing sustainable practices
— Community Award: Clif Family Winery, St. Helena, given to the vineyard or winery that is a good neighbor and employer, using the most innovative practices that enhance relations with employees, neighbors and/or communities.
— Business Award: Pisoni Family Vineyards, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey. Given to the vineyard or winery that best demonstrates smart business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.
The panel of wine and sustainability experts who judged the applications include:
— Karen Block, Ph.D., UC Davis Viticulture and Enology;
— Stephanie Bolton, Ph.D., Lodi Winegrape Commission;
— Anna Brittain, Napa Valley Vintners;
— Lisa Francioni, California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance;
— David Glancy, MS, San Francisco Wine School;
— Frances Knapczyk, Napa Resource Conservation District;
— Emily Pelissier, UC Berkeley Center for Responsible Business;
— Cyril Penn, Wine Business Monthly;
— Katie Piontek, Sonoma County Winegrape Commission; Mike Taylor, Nugget Market, Inc.
— Beth Vukmanic Lopez, Vineyard Team.
