Can’t go to the winery? Bring the wine to you

The wine industry is important, both as a business as well as something we enjoy. As all industries around us struggle to figure out how to survive and what is next, wineries are quickly trying to adjust to the fact that customers cannot come to them. Wineries may have been closed to the public but they are still making wine and have wine to sell.

In the past week as we were told to “shelter in place” for an undetermined period of time, my email inbox was inundated by emails from wineries. With the closing of tasting rooms, many wineries have focused on their online sales and many have offered special deals, ranging from discounted wines to discounted or free shipping. Many have also scheduled virtual tastings in which the customer buys the wines and then can join the winemaker online for a tasting.

It has been overwhelming trying to keep up with what wineries are offering what. I started trying to keep a running tally but could not keep up. Luckily, many regional wine associations have quickly consolidated the offers of their member wineries and listed them on their websites. It is simple to scroll through these lists to view a variety of offers and see which ones catch your eye.

Livermore Valley Wine Country—https://www.lvwine.org/events