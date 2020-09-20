CanDo announces group of local nonprofit participants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this year when flexibility, resilience and a can-do spirit have been essential, CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020 volunteers are meeting challenges on many fronts.

Given COVID-19, issues of social injustice, a flagging economy and now the wildfires, CanDo recognized how stretched Napa County nonprofits are this year. “Greater demands for services and fewer opportunities for fundraising created a perfectly awful storm,” said Nancy Fireman, Give!Guide volunteer since the project’s inception.

“We considered taking a year off given all the variables,” said Hilary Zunin, CanDo’s co-founder, “But instead — like so many around the world — we adapted. CanDo remains steadfast in its commitment to a Give!Guide campaign.”

That has meant a series of modifications including foregoing the catalog, implementing an online-only campaign, and shortening the timeline from two months to one, Dec. 1-31. All are designed to make it easier for Give!Guide workers to get the job done.

CanDo announces a record number of nonprofits for 2020. The largest group in its previous seven years included 46 organizations. This year, 57 local nonprofit participants include: