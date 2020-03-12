Cats treated for wildfire burns offer clues for human, veterinary medicine

Cats injured in Northern California wildfires could offer insight into the heart problems that both pets and people may experience after fire exposure, a new study found.

The study, by researchers at the University of California, Davis, Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, looked at cardiovascular problems diagnosed in 51 cats treated after the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa and the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, and was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"These cats came to UC Davis" after they were rescued from burned areas, said Catherine Gunther-Harrington, a study author and assistant professor of clinical cardiology at the Department of Veterinary Medicine & Epidemiology. "They had burn injuries, and they had smoke inhalation. Just by the nature of being burned in these fires, these are really stressful events. All those, in human medicine, are known to cause some cardiovascular effects. In our study, half (the cats) had cardiovascular effects."