Caught in Argentinian pandemic pandemonium

“Argentina, eh? Let me ponder that a bit.”
Such was my initial response when my longtime friend Bill last suggested we venture south, far south. After a brief Google exploration of what’s to do and see in Argentina, I needed no further arm twisting. March 7 found us on a flight bound for Buenos Aires and a three-week adventure on that other continent.
Buenos Aires is a sprawling megalopolis, an Atlantic port city with a civic center full of museums, plus odd and curious attractions with astounding 21st century architectural structures surrounded on its outskirts by intense squalor and poverty.
After exploring the city for four days, we caught a plane flight north to Iguazu Falls, one of the world’s 10 natural wonders. These quarter mile-wide falls are a wonderment of earth-shaking and ear-pounding white water and airborne mist formed by the Iguazu River that divides Argentina and Brazil.
After three days of awe-inspired wandering, Bill and I caught a bus for the northwest part of the country. It was at this point that the bizarre part of our trek began to unfold.
We arrived in the small town of Resistencia at about 9 p.m. and tracked down our hotel. Upon walking into the lobby, it quickly became apparent that something unusual was up. A fellow nattily dressed in black pants, a white shirt and tie approached us. It was his surgical mask that seemed oddly out of place as he indicated he wanted to spray our hands.
Finding our way to the front desk, we handed our passports to the clerk. He studied them, made a phone call and then told us: “eem-po-see-blay, no cuarto aqui por ustedes!” Even though we had reservations we would not be allowed to stay there. The explanation given us was vague but had something to do with sickness.
We were given a map and directions to a hotel that was several blocks away and were told that we would be welcome there. So off we slogged toting our backpacks and found the second hotel. As it turned out, the second hotel was “déjà vu all over again.” We were Americans, or in other words, potential plague carriers.
This part of Argentina was Chaco Province and had been declared dead center for the initial cases of coronavirus. After learning of much of the chaos other parts of the planet were enduring, the government had become gripped in a state of near-out-of-control paranoia.
“OK, so where are we supposed to stay?” I demanded of the second hotel clerk. He apologetically explained that by presidential decree, no foreigners were allowed to stay, and we could check with the motel a few miles away by the highway.
Trudging back out to the streets, we flagged a taxi and found our way to the motel. Even though the parking lot was nearly empty and there appeared to be no visible activity, we were told they were full and there was no room for us.
Out of desperation and in a simmering state of anger, we asked the taxi driver to take us back to the first hotel. We stalked into the lobby past the hand-sprayer dude, reminded the desk clerk that we had a reservation and demanded that they locate a place for us to spend the night.
He called the hotel owner who owned multiple apartments. For an exorbitant price, he set us up in one of his rooms with the stipulation that we exit the building complex by 6 a.m. He wanted us out before any of the other tenants would see us.
The next morning, we hightailed it to the local bus station so we could get the heck out of Dodge (er, Resistencia). Toting our packs up to the bus ticket counter, we asked for a ticket to Salta, our next destination. They, of course, asked for our passports and we quickly got a response that was becoming all too familiar: “eem-po-see-blay.”
Before I could blow a gasket, I was tapped on my shoulder. We turned to discover an armed policeman directing us to follow. Trailing him to a small, glass-faced room he told us to sit there with our baggage. An armed guard, with a gun, was posted at the door. There we sat for the next 10 hours, being allowed to leave only to use the restroom.
Around 7:30 p.m., we were ordered to grab our gear and get into the police car sitting out front. We were told we were being taken to a “really nice resort.” Twenty minutes later we came to a complex of buildings with a driveway and a guard. The policeman and guard talked. From their animated conversation, I could once again pick out the words: “eem-po-see-blay”!
The driver then made a 10-minute phone call, and we took off down the highway. Twenty minutes later, we turned off the pavement onto a dirt road. After a bumpy mile into the dark there arose a vague building visage, dark but for one light, and steeped in an ominous ambiance. It looked to be a rancho-style hotel of 1920-30s vintage that may have been a destination of high-end travelers, but that must have been many moons ago.
A fellow emerged out of the gloom, handed me a key to “Numero Cinco” and walked off. We found Numero Cinco, a 10-foot-by-10-foot cubicle with two lumpy beds and a bathroom. We crashed!
The next morning, we discovered Lea, a French girl who had been deemed a plague carrier as well. She had heard that Chaco was declared a province that no one could enter OR leave. Lea had also heard that flights leaving Argentina would end in two days. The three of us had this “resort” that could house 60 to 70 people all to ourselves.
This was to be our home for the next three days. We had food, barely edible and all deep fried, brought to us twice a day. It turned out it came from a prison a few miles away. The area around the “resort” was semi-tropical and quite pretty but fenced. It quickly became apparent that we were captives.
After several unsuccessful attempts, we managed to contact the U.S. Embassy. As well, I called Congressman Mike Thompson’s Napa office. Being told that there were Americans all over the earth trying to get home, it appeared their ability to help us seemed improbable!
On the third day of our “incarceration,” we were told there were two Spanish women joining our small crew. When the official dropped them off that evening, we were told that a truck would be coming in 30 minutes to take Bill and me to the local airport. In a state of animated excitement, we skedaddled back to Numero Cinco and threw our belongings together, ran out front and waited… and waited… and waited.
This was not the first time we’d had our hopes dashed. We dragged our sorry selves back and were getting ready for bed when we heard a shout: “They’re here!”
Scrambling all our gear back together and throwing the baggage into the back of the truck, we were informed that we could not sit in the back seat. We had become pariahs relegated to sit in the truck bed with the luggage.
Forty-five minutes later, we found ourselves on a plane to Buenos Aires with 15 others -- in a plane that could normally seat more than 100 passengers. Why our ostracized status had suddenly vaporized and we were mysteriously being hustled out of the country is still an unanswered question. I have to assume the embassy was involved.
We arrived in Buenos Aires about 1 a.m. and purchased a ticket leaving for Panama City at 5 a.m. the same morning. Exhausted would be an understatement to describe our state of being when we arrived in Panama at 11 a.m. It turns out that the airport is a huge international hub. We were able to purchase a ticket to SFO but the flight was not leaving until 11 a.m. the following morning. Having a day to kill, we set out to find a hostel in the city and explore Panama. Fat chance!
We found the airport entrance and who was there? A guard letting only locals in and out. One more time what we wanted was deemed “eem-po-see-blay!” Fate had the two of us anchored here with perhaps as many as 1,000 other travelers destined to spend the night on the floor. When I closely examined the airport floor, I thought I could actually see the coronavirus crawling around, looking up hungrily.
At dusk, Bill and I found what seemed to be a secluded corner and, having no sleeping bag or blanket, stretched out on the floor. We dozed for maybe a half-hour only to realize that dozens of people lined up a few feet from us were checking luggage for their plane flight. We moved separately, me finding a partially empty room with an “inviting” corner to flop in.
I fell soundly asleep for a few hours until I was rudely kicked in the side. I rolled over to see a silhouetted specter dressed in white, with a white hood, oxygen-type mask, goggles and carrying a tank and hose. I looked around the room and saw six other specters spraying some sort of anti-bio about the empty room.
I found another likely spot, fell back to sleep and woke about 3 a.m. The airport lights were dimmed, and as I wound my way to the bathroom, there were bodies lying everywhere in every possible position. I had to step over them, around them, some hanging off chairs and others scrunched up in bizarre positions on the floor. It looked like a scene out of the movie, “The Day Our Planet Ended!”
I managed to stumble my way back to my spot of comfort and could fall asleep once again. Bill and I caught our flight out that morning. I now find myself back in Napa trying to figure out a world that is radically different than the one I left on March 7.
