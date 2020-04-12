Caught in Argentinian pandemic pandemonium

Out of desperation and in a simmering state of anger, we asked the taxi driver to take us back to the first hotel. We stalked into the lobby past the hand-sprayer dude, reminded the desk clerk that we had a reservation and demanded that they locate a place for us to spend the night.

He called the hotel owner who owned multiple apartments. For an exorbitant price, he set us up in one of his rooms with the stipulation that we exit the building complex by 6 a.m. He wanted us out before any of the other tenants would see us.

The next morning, we hightailed it to the local bus station so we could get the heck out of Dodge (er, Resistencia). Toting our packs up to the bus ticket counter, we asked for a ticket to Salta, our next destination. They, of course, asked for our passports and we quickly got a response that was becoming all too familiar: “eem-po-see-blay.”

Before I could blow a gasket, I was tapped on my shoulder. We turned to discover an armed policeman directing us to follow. Trailing him to a small, glass-faced room he told us to sit there with our baggage. An armed guard, with a gun, was posted at the door. There we sat for the next 10 hours, being allowed to leave only to use the restroom.