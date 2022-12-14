Celebrating Hanukkah in Napa Valley

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is an eight-night celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt.

It begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, which this year falls on Dec. 18 on the Gregorian calendar. It will be celebrated from sundown on Dec. 18 to sundown on Monday, Dec. 26.

Celebrations include meals with traditional foods, the lighting of the menorah candles each night, and games and gifts.

-- Hanukkah kick-off Shabbat

Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley hosts its holiday kick-off with Hanukkah songs and foods on Friday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The celebration also includes prayers and lighting tea lights.

Admission is free but registration is necessary at cbsnapa.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley is at 1455 Elm St., Napa.

--Hanukkah blessing and reception at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Silverado Resort and Spa will host a Hanukkah blessing and reception on the mansion lawn on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Say a blessing, sing songs and light a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah. Hanukkah treats, coffee and cocoa will be served.

Silverado Grill will serve a Hanukkah menu from Sunday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Dec. 26. Reservations are available through OpenTable.com. Info, silveradoresort.com.

Silverado Resort is at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.

-- Carneros Resort and Spa's menorah lighting

Celebrate the Festival of Lights and recite the traditional Jewish blessings over the candles with a menorah lighting at the resort’s reception area every evening at sunset from Dec. 18 to 26.

The resort is at 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Info, carnerosresort.com

-- A Hanukkah dinner

Harvest Inn in St. Helena will serve a meal of traditional dishes on the first night of Hanukkah. The price is $95 per person.

Harvest Table at Harvest Inn, One Main St., St. Helena. Info, harvestinn.com

-- A light on antisemitism

The community is invited to “Here I Am: Napa County: Communities United Against Antisemitism” for community Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony and reception with elected and civic leaders on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. RSVP to tfaforms.com.

-- Menorah Lighting at Veterans Memorial Park

Chabad of Napa Valley hosts a public menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. Festivities include live music, holiday crafts, dreidels and latkes. Admission is free. Info, jewishnapavalley.com.

Veterans Memorial Park is at corner of Third and Main streets, Napa.

