Nearly everyone I talk to is worried about keeping their favorite Napa Valley restaurants in business during these crazy, changing from minute-to-minute times, but knowing that we can't live on take-out along, these same chefs are reaching out to share favorite recipes that home cooks can try.

The first is from Giovanni Guerrera at Foodshed Take Away in Napa, which has been one of my family's go-to take-out stops since they opened. It grew out of Chef Guerrera's Italian sabbatical in Rome where he learned of projects that gave at-risk young people a chance to learn kitchen and hospitality skills. Back in Napa, Guerrera decided to replicate the idea, offering young people transitioning out of foster care a training do help them become independent.

It has evolved into a restaurant known for its wonderful Italian comfort foods to take home, including home-made pastas, sauces, main dishes, pizzas, and their distinctive toscas, pocket breads with fillings like meatballs or chicken.