Chris Craiker, Architex Angle: Can affordable housing be eco-friendly?

After years of planning and design, Napa Creek Village started construction in 2016 for a Zero Energy Project, ZEP community.
Five years later, it has gone through multiple bankruptcy lawsuits, and with a $12 million bank obligation, it was sold for around $7 million. It will probably take another $5 million to complete the 46,000 square-foot housing project. Based on the total construction cost, the projected budget would be over $370 per square foot, comparable to a custom single-family home in Napa.
What went wrong? More importantly, can affordable housing be built that is sustainable, affordable, and eco-friendly?
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Napa Creek Village was intended to provide substantial high-energy conservation, sustainability, and zero energy use by collecting energy with extensive solar panels and gray water recycling. It was to be the state of the art of zero energy use while meeting Napa City’s affordability requirements for eight of the total 48 units.
Originally designed as work-force housing and to be sold as condominiums, the project will now be rented at today’s elevated market rates with eight units kept at low to medium income rental levels. So much for workforce housing affordability.
In May 2021 construction restarted with R.D. Olson Construction general contractors. The new owners, OSM Investment Company, purchased the property earlier this year after it languished on the market for months with potential buyers reeling from sticker-shock of what needed to be completed.
I spoke with Scott Herron, senior project manager from for R.D. Olson, about why the project is so over budget. He described the challenges for completing the project, stating, “OSM Investment is dedicated to preserving the original intent of the design to maintain the low-energy usage, high sustainability approved as designed.” These concepts go back almost 10 years.
Some better news: Most of the structural framing has been completed, although in steel stud, a low Environment Product Designations (EPD) rated product. Steel studs and, in general, all-steel construction, are highly carbon embedded. This means it takes lots of energy to mine, produce, transport, and assemble. While toted as a renewable product, it is the most environmentally unfriendly construction product available today. Only concrete is as poor a construction product for EPD* rating as steel.
Steel stud construction is often mistaken as fireproof, but unfortunately, when heat is applied to steel, it deforms and fails. Believe it or not, heavy timber wood construction has a lower flame spread rating and is more heat resistance than steel.
The design and execution were driven by untested quasi-alternative construction techniques. Sometimes false narratives drive a project rather than well-founded construction techniques. Today, hybrid systems using tried-and-true construction methods and procedures are essential for a project's success. When all the team is on the same page, the game can be won.
The reason professional builders are able to build tract houses fast and affordable even in today’s market is because they are well-managed, and schedule driven. While the pandemic has stretched supply lines and seen schedules and costs escalate, most of Napa Creek Village was failing before the 2000 shutdowns.
Affordability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. When construction follows the highest industry practices and provides well-managed construction from the very beginning with a team of dedicated architects, contractors, subcontractors, managers, and financial factions, a project can proceed successfully and provide much-needed rental housing our communities desperately need.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Chris d Craiker AIA has been designing affordable and sustainable housing for almost 50 years.