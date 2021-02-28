Chris Lemley: From high school dropout to Napa Valley College instructor

In spring 2018, Lemley was offered the opportunity to become an instructor teaching tech mathematics.

“I was in charge of an entire classroom for the first time, alone and terrified again, as this was the Big Leagues as far as I was concerned,” he said. He taught the classes in addition to his own full-time class load in engineering courses, a job in the campus café and a part-time job, while he also continued to struggle internally with his earlier educational experiences.

“Teaching was without question one of the most rewarding jobs I have ever had. I love it,” he said. “I taught both levels of tech mathematics for a year and a half and loved every minute. I talked with students who were really struggling with math about my history with school and I feel like it helped a lot to give them that perspective.”

“Chris entered my class as a student and emerged as a confident leader among his cohort,” says Dr. Forest Quinlan, instructor of chemistry. “It is no surprise that Chris was asked to teach the technical math course for the machine tool program. He had the experience, knowledge, and the ability to relate to, and to lead, those students pursuing that certification. In fact, he was so good at teaching the course, he ended up teaching it for four semesters for NVC.”