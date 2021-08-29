Climate Change: ‘A code red for humanity’

The entire IPCC document has been reviewed and authorized — often word by word — by all of the U.N. member countries. Because of this, past reports have often been widely considered to be watered down beyond recognition from their initial drafts. However, this IPCC report is different. This one states unequivocally that humans are the cause of climate change and that the burning of fossil fuels has raised the global temperature by 1.1 C, or roughly 2 F (to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit multiple C by 9 and divide by 5).

This increase might not sound like much, but such a global rapid increase in temperature has not been witnessed in the last 2,000 years. We now find ourselves in a world where the average global temperature is higher than any time before the last ice age.

Another key element of the report is that because greenhouse gases have already been released into the atmosphere the trend toward higher temperatures will continue for at least the next three decades. Each of the last four decades has seen increasing temperatures, so our recent experiences with hotter, dryer more ferocious weather events are expected to worsen.