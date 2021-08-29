Climate Change: ‘A code red for humanity’

In early August the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported to the United Nations with a terrifying message: Global temperatures are now higher than at any other time in the past 125,000 years, and even if we stop adding carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere this very moment temperatures will continue to rise over at least the next three decades. The result? Expect worse heatwaves, floods and extreme events such as droughts, hurricanes, cyclones and wildfires.
Calling it a “code red for humanity,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world governments to take immediate and decisive action.
A brief history of the IPCC
The IPCC was formed in 1988 when the U.N. and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO — an organization with roots in Vienna in the late 1800s that formed to facilitate the exchange of weather information across national borders) teamed up to address a growing concern: The burning of fossil fuels was releasing dangerously high levels of carbon dioxide, which was known to trap heat within the atmosphere.
Today the IPCC is made up of more than 200 scientists, hundreds of independent reviewers and thousands of governmental advisers worldwide who spend years culling through the latest scientific research (in this case over 14,000 scientific articles) to create a report intended to inform the 195 member governments of the United Nations.
The core team of scientists is not employed by the U.N., and most donate their time and talent. This recent effort represents the most highly researched and scrutinized document on the state of climate change the world has ever seen. Once the draft report was completed months ago, all 195 member states reviewed and OK’d the document line by line.
Coal and oil: a growing concern by the 1800s
Fueled by the Industrial Revolution, the burning of coal had increased dramatically by the late 1800s. Plumes of black smoke coated entire towns near coal-fired plants with soot, and the associated negative health and environmental implications were of growing concern to both communities and scientists.
Coal is composed of compressed fossil plant material that grew in tropical wetlands millions of years ago. It is 65% to 95% carbon, but it also contains hydrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and nitrogen. When burned, these gases are released into the atmosphere.
Up until then, small amounts of coal had been used for millennia. There is evidence that the Chinese first mined coal as early as 3490 B.C.E. Later many other societies — Greeks, Aztecs, Ro-mans and likely all human societies with access to coal — used it as a source of power.
Greek scientist Theophrastus, a pupil of Aristotle, wrote sometime in 200 B.C.E. that “Among the materials that are dug because they are useful, those known as coals are made of earth, and once set on fire, they burn like charcoal.”
Like coal, crude oil was used by ancient human societies as a source of fuel but also as water-proofing and medicine. Native Americans used the tarry black liquid as a salve for wounds and for the construction of airtight structures such as baskets and lodging. Like coal, oil is formed by the compression of ancient fossils in a process that takes millions of years. Oil is roughly twice as energy-dense as coal.
Up until the late 1800s, oil was not widely used to power the Industrial Revolution. However, by 1859, when Col. Edwin Drake drilled the first crude oil well in Titusville, Pennsylvania, there was a growing realization of oil’s value as a source of transportable energy.
Up until that point, when such oil wells had been struck it was mostly done by accident by people intending to drill for water. The black, sticky goo was considered more of a nuisance than a powerful source of energy. Eventually, gasoline — at first thought of as a useless byproduct of crude oil production — and natural gas (found along with oil) were also understood as valuable.
Eunice Newton Foote — a 19th-century American scientist’s alarming discovery
In 1857, two years before Drake’s discovery, Eunice Newton Foote began exploring the atmospheric implications of burning fossil fuels. Her study in The American Journal of Science, titled “Circumstances affecting the heat of the sun’s rays,” showed that different gases trap heat differently.
The experiment was ingenious yet simple. Foote placed thermometers into glass test tubes, filled each tube with a different gas (oxygen, common air, carbon dioxide [CO2] and hydrogen), which she then sealed with a cork and placed in the sun.
Her findings: The hydrogen rose to 104 F, the oxygen to 108 F, common air to 106 F and CO2 to 125 F. Her conclusion: “An atmosphere of that gas [CO2] would give to our earth a high temperature.”
Two years later, scientist John Tyndall demonstrated that mixing water vapor and thermal infra-red energy from sunlight with gases such as carbon dioxide had a magnifying effect on heat, laying the groundwork for what is now known as the greenhouse effect.
By the 20th century, oil had fast become the preferred global source of energy. Initially, there were only five main petroleum-based companies: three in the United States (Exxon, Gulf and Mobil), one in Britain (British Petroleum) and one in the Netherlands (Royal Dutch Shell).
When World War I began in 1914 most of the armies involved used horses and carriages; however, fueled by a burgeoning influx of combustion-engine innovations and increasing supplies of oil by these companies, by the end of the war armies were able to deploy tanks and airplanes. Super-charged by the war’s innovations, from that point the worldwide use of fossil fuels ballooned, as did the associated emission of carbon into the atmosphere.
At around the same time, another greenhouse gas — methane, with 80 times the heat-trapping potential of CO2 — was also being increasingly released into the atmosphere.
Methane is a by-product of fossil-fuel production, but more than two-thirds emanate from landfills and agriculture. As garbage decays and as cows, sheep and goats (ruminants) digest food, methane is released. Today methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change. The production of cement and steel also contributes CO2 to the atmosphere.
By the 1970s, scientists and even the oil industry itself were warning governments of the increasing risks of burning fossil fuels, and by the 1980s the data were clear.
On June 24, 1988, a headline in The New York Times reported that “Global warming has begun, expert tells Senate.” The article highlighted data from NASA that showed increasing temperatures and a recommendation for sharp cuts in the burning of fossil fuels to battle the shift.
In 1800, the worldwide emission of carbon was a few million tons a year. Today, more than 40 billion tons of CO2 is emitted annually, with China, the United States and the European Union the largest contributors.
Key findings from IPCC 2021
Thousands of details are outlined in the IPCC report, which is intended as a source of highly vetted information that policymakers can use when crafting legislation. The report is not written for the public, and therefore much of the information is highly technical. It does not make predictions or include recommendations. Much of the forward-looking science is based on models that give a range of possible outcomes.
The entire IPCC document has been reviewed and authorized — often word by word — by all of the U.N. member countries. Because of this, past reports have often been widely considered to be watered down beyond recognition from their initial drafts. However, this IPCC report is different. This one states unequivocally that humans are the cause of climate change and that the burning of fossil fuels has raised the global temperature by 1.1 C, or roughly 2 F (to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit multiple C by 9 and divide by 5).
This increase might not sound like much, but such a global rapid increase in temperature has not been witnessed in the last 2,000 years. We now find ourselves in a world where the average global temperature is higher than any time before the last ice age.
Another key element of the report is that because greenhouse gases have already been released into the atmosphere the trend toward higher temperatures will continue for at least the next three decades. Each of the last four decades has seen increasing temperatures, so our recent experiences with hotter, dryer more ferocious weather events are expected to worsen.
Another key point in the report is that if the world gets to what is called net-zero emission of greenhouse gases within the next 30 years that temperature increases will stabilize, albeit at those higher levels. So, whereas all the current best science points to more extreme conditions than we currently face, if no action is taken the predicament may reach levels that pose an existential threat to the human race.
Net-zero does not mean that the use of oil, cows or landfills will end anytime soon. In fact, most believe that the emission of greenhouse gases will continue to increase. The hope is that “offsets” will combat the increase. These include mechanically removing CO2 and methane from the atmosphere, planting more trees, developing methods to reduce methane escape from landfills and using different food stocks (algae, for example) to reduce methane emission from animals.
What the world looks like at higher temperatures
The Paris Agreement adopted a goal of halting temperature increases to between 1.5 and 2.0 C by midcentury. As mentioned above, we are currently at 1.1 C, but to put what seems like a relatively small temperature change into perspective, a world at 1.5 C is bad enough, but at 2.0 C basically, all coral reefs would be gone, ocean levels would cover low-lying islands and many coastal locations, extreme heat and drought would impact nearly half of the world’s population, crops would fail to grow in many regions, swaths of forests would die back and large populations of plants, animals and humans would be displaced. Beyond 2.0 C things would get even uglier.
As temperatures increase, the impact on different areas of the planet will look very different. Some areas will see increased rain while others will witness drought. In an agricultural region such as the Napa Valley an increase of 1.5 C will result in more frequent and worse droughts, more ravenous wildfires, higher nighttime temperatures that will hinder fruit development on vines, new disease pressures as insects and viruses normally kept in check by winter frosts will find increased range, decreases in groundwater access and intermittent significant flooding.
The newest IPCC report sounds yet another alarm for the world to urgently address the key sources of climate change — the burning of fossil fuels, methane emissions, and other contributors such as cement and steel production. There is still hope that we can stabilize global average temperatures at 1.5 C, but even at those levels, the world will look very different 30 years from now.
