Climate Connection: A reluctant climate activist

You might say I was a reluctant climate activist. Not because I didn't believe in the urgency of helping our carbon-saturated planet, but because I thought it would be way too much work. I like things to be easy, and I suspect it is not just me.

As a species, it seems that one of our greatest flaws is our love of convenience. In spite of our better instincts, we are tempted to buy, say a book, with one click, rather than visit our excellent Napa bookstores. But spurred on by the dire predictions of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and fighting off my laziness, I challenged myself to get involved in three areas of climate sustainability, with the proviso that I could manage them — they were “easy.”

I first committed to some simple green household practices, then went on to explore local environment-friendly products and services, and finally joined a climate action organization.

In my home I targeted the low-hanging fruit: turning off lights when I left a room, composting my garbage, recycling, cutting down on water consumption, and growing drought-resistant native plants in my garden. These simple practices become habits over time.

Moving to the next (still easy) level, I consulted some climate-oriented websites that promote lifestyle and shopping habits. The Regeneration Napa website (www.regenerationnapa.org) challenges readers to “up their climate game” in several key areas: energy efficiency (e.g., get an electric water heater), transportation (e.g., bike or walk around town), water use (e.g., replace your lawn with low-water plants), and food (e.g., eat lower down the carbon chain – less meat).

It suggests various actions from the cheap and easy (ahh!) like shortening our shower time, to the more complicated and expensive like installing a greywater system or buying an electric vehicle. Choose your weapon! In my experience, one green action leads to another.

I then turned my sights to shopping locally. Shopping locally is not easy for everyone (note the “one-click” dilemma), but it is for me. And the benefits of buying locally so outweigh the alternatives that I decided to make the effort. A locavore focus significantly reduces “food miles,” the greenhouse gases emitted during food transportation. Not only that, but local shopping creates jobs, reinvests in the community, supports food from local producers with greater accountability about how it is grown, and generally promotes community resilience.

Napa Climate NOW! has curated a list of local products, services and providers that are committed to sustainability in our own community. A few businesses and products are cited here in a variety of categories, though this list is by no means exhaustive:

• Food purveyors and CSAs providing organic produce in plastic-free containers (Napa Wild, Hudson CSA)

• Landscape architects using water-conscious practices (Lori Cagwin, Cathy Baskin, Marcie Nielsen-Bereuzo )

• Landscape service providers using no gas leaf blowers or power tools, and using water-conscious practices (Get Real Landscaping)

• Restaurants using compostable food-ware and conscious food waste practices, and offering a variety of plant-based menus (Heritage Eats, Small World, Food Shed)

• Wineries engaged in regenerative agriculture. See napagreen.org for “Gold Level” wineries (herbicide-free, bee kind)

• Dry cleaners using no harmful chemicals (Greene’s, Ace)

• Used and consignment clothing stores (Nostalgia, Bettie’s Girl, Antiques on Second, Community Projects, Inc.)

• Bookstores offering used books (Bookmine)

• Transportation alternatives, including biking, hiking, skateboards (Athletic Feat, The Hub)

• Hairstylists using green practices (Tina Hoffmann)

Finally, I joined Napa Climate NOW!. Such groups are grateful for each new member. They are welcoming and seek to discover each person’s unique skills in promoting climate solutions. Napa Climate NOW! has created teams that focus on food waste reduction, forest protection, transportation, the built environment, agricultural practices, communications, and political action. Joining this group has been a great source of education, motivation, friendship with like-minded people, and a sense of working together collectively to make a difference.

I think I have done a passable job at achieving my three easy goals. And my experience has taught me that, as author Mike Robbins says in his 2010 blogpost, It’s OK for Things to be Easy: “Easy doesn’t mean lazy.” Rather it means that we are more likely to do it and eventually develop positive habits. I urge you to find your own three goals, easy or challenging and help make Napa a stellar example of green living.

Actions you can take

• Visit Napa Climate NOW’s website. A great way to explore how you can get involved and make a difference is to sit in on the monthly meeting or one of the issue groups that most interest you.

• While on the website, check out the growing list of local climate-friendly products, services, and providers on the Green Living List for Napa: http://napa.350bayarea.org/ncns-green-living-list-for-napa

• If you would like your local product or business to be listed, please follow the directions on the website. Together we can create a robust resource for local shopping.

The author, Marilyn Knight-Mendelson, grew up in Australia but has lived for 35 years in the Napa Valley where she and her husband, Richard, raised two children. She was a former administrator with the Napa Valley Unified School District and is currently a yoga teacher. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org