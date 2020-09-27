Climate Connection: Carbon Farming: A solution to climate change is right under our feet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My journey into becoming a climate change activist started with a conversation I had with two of my grandchildren who were visiting the summer before last. With real concern, they started in on the topic of plastic in the ocean and the conversation quickly moved into “What can we do, Grammy? We need to do something.”

Together, we formed a small, motley group, the “SUPS” (Stop Using Plastic Society) and I promised them that I would work as hard and as long as I could to address some of the problems facing all of us.

As a member of the UC Master Gardeners in Napa, I have volunteered over the years, learning with and teaching the public all about soils and earth-friendly garden practices.

But until that conversation with my grandkids, my head had been buried in the soil. I hadn’t really allowed myself to embrace the signals our earth had been sending us for decades, messages that it was struggling because of how we humans, particularly those of us in the U.S., have been living on this earth. I wanted to believe that we could go on forever and that the earth would adjust to our overreaching ways.