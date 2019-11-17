I am not a vegan. Or even a vegetarian. I’m what hipsters would call a “flexitarian” –sometimes I adopt a vegetarian diet and sometimes I don’t. Some days I’m excited to try out a new recipe for vegan okonomiyaki, while other days, I’ll enjoy a helping of chicken enchiladas. When asked about dietary requirements, I’ll explain that I “lean heavily vegetarian.” Like so many things in life, diet is on a spectrum and I trend veggie.
The reason I’ve adopted this particular diet has nothing to do with health trends or a love of animals (although those are valid reasons as well). I lean vegetarian because I take the climate crisis very seriously. The latest climate science has shown that about a quarter of the world’s emissions come from food production. More than half of food emissions come from animal products.
In fact, animal-based food production’s impact is so influential that of the 80 ranked solutions proposed in Project Drawdown by Paul Hawken, adopting a plant-rich diet was number 4 on the most important and impactful changes to be made (ahead of solar farms, electric vehicle adoption, LED lighting and the rest).
If you’re like me, many of the personal changes necessary to impact climate change can seem expensive or slow-to-arrive (only in the past few years was there finally an all-electric vehicle on the market that seemed just within reach of my savings goals, for example). Changing my diet was something I was capable of immediately implementing, and it cost me nothing to instantly reduce my carbon footprint. So here I am with a new flexitarian lifestyle that at first felt restrictive, but now seems oddly exciting and rewarding. Why?
Last autumn, my husband and I gathered around a Thanksgiving table with our dearest friends in a house off Fuller Park in Napa. We had decided to lay an elegant, and mostly meat-free table.
What followed was a joyful, coma-inducing smorgasbord of epic proportions with new tastes, textures and favorites to be enjoyed for years to come. (I think we lost count after we got to 18 or so different dishes to be shared among the eight of us.)
I realized suddenly that adopting a plant-rich diet was as exciting as traveling to a foreign country where there are delicacies and daily rituals to be sampled only if I was curious enough to discover them. I’ve sourced more new flavors, food prep methods, and main dishes since adopting this diet, and we’re going to do it all again at this year’s Thanksgiving.
Even if you don’t want to forego turkey, perhaps you can add a few of these vegan or vegetarian side dishes to your feast. It’ll be fun to freshen up your holiday with new, rich flavors, broaden your palette and test out moving closer to a rich, plant-based diet in service of our planet. Here are some tips to get started.
Honor the seasonal vegetables available to you. That means Brussels sprouts, pumpkins, squash, carrots, and more. I really love the Mediterranean-stuffed sweet potatoes by Purple Carrot, which are topped with chickpeas and cashew cheese (yes, I’ve discovered that cashew cheese is a thing).
Make your life easier. This elegant, flaky Mushroom Wellington from Feasting at Home is delicious and impresses guests, but the filling can also be made ahead of time and then just wrapped in puff pastry and popped in the oven on Thanksgiving day. Easy!
Enjoy the aesthetics of a plant-rich table. You can make a beautiful dish by bringing together eggplant and pomegranate seeds by cooking up roasted eggplant with buttermilk sauce recipe that I found from Epicurious.
Not all gravy has to be flavored with meat. An easy savory gravy from MyRecipes is delicious even though it’s meat-and-dairy-free. Put it over some potatoes and enjoy.
Speaking of potatoes, change your potato game. I love mashed potatoes as much as anyone, but I also love the change in texture and flavor offered by crisping up some potatoes with crispy potato skillet with snap pea slaw and jalapeño sour cream from Purple Carrot and these beautifully roasted heads of cauliflower from Feasting at Home are impressive to look at and can fill plate after plate as you slice them up like a cake.
And dessert is still everyone’s favorite part of the meal (if you’ve got room for it), so why don’t you try cinnamon baked apples from the Minimalist Baker? You can top them with vegan whipping cream or eat them on their own. Yummy!
For more tips to get involved in addressing climate change, sign up for Napa Climate NOW!'s newsletter, or join us Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Lutheran Church on Elm Street at Jefferson in Napa. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through https://350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now.