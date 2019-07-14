Climate myths are part of the landscape in our current climate change discourse. They can be very confusing, and undermine the ability to create a societal consensus on the need for action.
Some climate myths are wacky —“climate change is a conspiracy” and some can be dismissed after a little investigation —“solar flares are responsible.”
Others are divisive, creating endless opportunities for wasting time and resources, such as the hackneyed claim that there’s no scientific consensus.
In a well-researched book, "Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming," two historians uncover the plot by which these myths were hatched to create confusion and stoke climate denialism. The myth that there’s nothing we can do about it, fed by fear and despair, is especially frustrating.
One myth is built around a kernel of truth, although it doesn’t stand up under closer scrutiny: because plants need carbon dioxide to grow, the more carbon dioxide, the better for crop yields. Let’s take a closer look.
William Happer, a famous physicist who developed optical telescopes that give us clearer images of stars, has been appointed to a federal group examining climate change and national security. Happer, who admits receiving funding from fossil-fuel interests, and in past decades belittled the science behind the ozone hole, now champions the notion that carbon dioxide is “good for the planet — it’s like fertilizer and makes crops more productive.”
At first glance, his belief seems plausible. Everyone knows that photosynthesis is a good thing. And since carbon dioxide is actually pumped into greenhouses to promote growth, what could be wrong with having more?
Even trusted NASA has reported that a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated land has been “greening” over the last 35 years, mostly due to rising levels of atmospheric CO2.
Wouldn’t an “increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area to two times the continental U.S.,” as reported by NASA’s Earth Science news team, suggest that we can count on increased crop yields in years to come?
Not really. It turns out that as atmospheric CO2 levels rise, plants produce more sugars and fewer nutrients. Sooner than we think, vegetables might well be turning into junk food, reports food journalist Helena Bottlemiller Evich. Stored proteins and minerals are reduced as plants get bigger — think of buying that beautiful but flavorless apple at the grocery store. Bigger, but not better.
Right now, we are putting more CO2 into the atmosphere than plants can absorb. The balance that once regulated natural systems has tipped, and the excess heat trapped by all climate pollutants — CO2 is the most talked about — means that global temperature is up by two degrees Fahrenheit over normal (pre-industrial) levels.
More “greening” doesn’t reduce the heat. Instead, we’re seeing more alarming climate extremes disrupting agricultural production cycles. Extended droughts, record floods, shifting of seasonal monsoons patterns and record heat spikes are affecting food production globally, impacting lives and livelihoods.
Compounding the problem further, these climate changes are harming the ecosystems that support our agriculture, including bees and other pollinators, and altering pest and disease vectors.
Here in California, farmers produce nearly half of the fruits, vegetables and nuts grown in the United States. During the last seven-year drought, the ground in California’s Central Valley sank as farmers and water agencies pumped groundwater from an aquifer beneath the Earth's surface, one that could take generations to restore.
This land subsidence crushed well tubes and maintenance costs skyrocketed. Valuable arable land left fallow or used to store water in recharge ponds meant that farmers still growing crops had to compensate those who voluntarily stopped growing.
We still had our fresh veggies, thanks in part to Mexico, but economic recovery for our farmers, including the water and land they rely on, will take more than one rainy winter. And we still see the results at the checkout counter at the grocery store.
Just as plants can’t cope with the heat trapped by too much CO2 in the atmosphere, the gas will eventually be bad for humans down at ground level as well, reducing cognitive function in the same way a crowded room with no fresh air makes us tired and dull. Long before we stop thinking clearly, we need to concentrate on the most mundane and basic fact: everyone needs to eat every day. An increase in “greening” isn’t protecting crops or the people who depend on them.
As every recent international report on climate change has made clear, to protect our agriculture and food a rapid response is needed now, along with a sustained response into the future. Expanding this response to reducing all of the sources of the excess heat that brings drought — from emissions to heat absorption — creates unexpected solutions, like increasing the reflectivity of roofs, roads, parking lots and buildings; and even agricultural acreage by letting grasses grow when they are fallow.
Cutting emissions is urgent and yet takes time. Using a principle that we all understand every time we walk across a hot parking lot will buy us some time to find ways to cut back on the pollutants themselves.
Reducing global heat is the kernel of truth we can investigate in order to find answers that work in the near future, the 10 year window that we know matters the most.