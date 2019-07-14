* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, and is the Napa representative of 350 Bay Area. Find them on Facebook, or learn how to get involved at 350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now, or contact kittylong00@gmail.com.