Climate Connections: Napa County's progress towards 100% renewable energy

Every year now, wildfires in California open our eyes to the immediate and terrifying realities of climate change. With the work of Napa’s residents and the leadership of our elected officials, the County of Napa is actively confronting this crisis – and addressing the urgent need to reduce the heat we add to the atmosphere.

In 2007, a modest 12% of Napa County’s electricity came from renewable sources. Today, with Marin Clean Energy, or MCE (www.mcecleanenergy.org), as our electricity supplier, 61% of Napa County’s electricity dollars go to renewable power, and all Napa residents can choose to “opt up” to 100% renewable through MCE’s Deep Green program.

The governments of unincorporated Napa County, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville, private and nonprofit sector electricity customers like Sutter Home Winery and the Gasser Foundation and many Napa County residents have already made this choice.

Opting up is the simplest, fastest way to reduce emissions related to electricity use. The cost is an additional penny per unit (kilowatt hour), or about $5 more per month for a typical residential customer. MCE uses these funds to invest in solar, wind and other renewable energy generation on our behalf and reinvest half of every Deep Green penny in the community.