Climate Connections: The road from Napa kid to Earth advocate

I grew up in Napa going on family bike rides and dog walks at Alston Park. I liked exploring and I loved the outdoors. School has always been an important part of my life, and more recently I have become aware, through my education, of the impending climate doom. I feel the need to share my story with people in order to encourage them to feel the same sense of urgency towards this ever-worsening crisis we’ve created.

To begin my educational career, I attended St. A’s for kindergarten through 8th grade. I had a great time learning about geology and chemistry and dissecting owl scat pellets to identify the bones of their prey.

After St. A’s, I attended Vintage High. It was hard adjusting from a 350 student population to a 1,800 student population. I found refuge in classes. I especially liked my biology class, whose teacher really started my life-science love. I connected well with a lot of teachers in high school and have loved school because of them. There were so many teachers who taught me so much more than the subject of their courses: they touched my heart and I’m grateful for each and every one of them.