Climate change and its effects on the world are increasingly taking precedence as the most pressing and urgent issues today. But it is such an overwhelming subject, it is easy to wonder: How can one person or one family make a difference?
Climate of Action, a multi-dimensional event at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa, will provide answers.
The event will feature experts who will speak about community resilience; climate-smart food choices and agriculture; the future of mobility: sustainable hospitality industry practices; how the Green New Deal can work.
Speakers include:
-- Carl Pope, ormer CEO, Sierra Club, and author of "Climate of Hope";
-- Jenny Lester Moffitt, undersecretary of California Dept. of Food & Agriculture;
-- Daniel Kammen, Ph.D, Distinguished Professor of Energy, Energy and Resources Group, UC Berkeley;
-- Michelle Novi, associate director of industry relations for the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV);
-- Aaron Schreiber-Stainthorp, sustainability manager, Jackson Family Winery;
You have free articles remaining.
-- Giulianna di Lauro Velez, former member of New Consensus, a think tank associated with drafting the Green New Deal resolution;
-- Alfredo Pedroza, Napa County Supervisor, District 4;
-- Chloe King, co-founder of Last Call;
-- Aurora Dawn Benton, Ph.D, certified in Sustainable Tourism;
-- Tim Dewey-Mattia, recycling and public education manager, Napa Recycling and Waste Services;
-- Daniel A. Rodriguez, Ph.D, associate director of the Institution for Transportation Studies, UC Berkeley.
Barry Martin, of KVON’s Wine Country Live, will be the host. There will also be some surprise guests and video features. Lunch and other refreshments will be provided by Alexis Baking Company of Napa.
Climate of Action is presented by the Napa Valley Democrats club. For more information about Climate of Action, and to purchase tickets, go to napavalleydems.org/.