When deciding what to study, many students enrolling in college choose classes based on a career track in an emerging field that looks promising. Early on in my career, I took this approach. After earning my undergraduate degree in business, I enrolled in a top-ranked business school (San Diego State University) with plans to pursue a career in marketing.
I saw that marketing was a dynamic, challenging and ever-changing field. Database management and technology software were constantly creating new opportunities and breakthrough strategies. With robust technology advancing every day and advances in digital marketing allowing businesses to target specific consumers in new ways, it looked like a lucrative career.
Similarly, these days, I see many students focusing on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields —and for the same good reason. The earning potential for graduates in areas like computer science can be a compelling reason to pursue these careers. Data show that top students entering these fields often out-earn their peers in other areas.
But in deciding on a career path, another important factor also needs to come into play — passion.
I believe it is critically important for students to chart the course for their careers based not only on future income potential, but also on their passion for the field. A good recipe for a successful life is this holistic approach — following your passion while also earning a good income.
In today’s fast-changing workplace, the likelihood is low of a single job opportunity lasting a lifetime. Most people will have many jobs over the course of a lifetime and may find themselves on a very different path than they imagined. In the long run, basing a career choice on interests and something you can excel at versus the immediate needs of an industry will lead to a happier and more fulfilling life.
Of course, your passion needs to be related to skills you possess and want to develop, and be something that is needed in the market. In selecting a path, some soul-searching is necessary. What do you care about? What drives you? What change do you want to create in the world?
Some students may not know what they want to do, and need to experiment while building skills and knowledge, which is fine — that’s why the college offers such a variety of courses. Sometimes passion develops along the way. Steve Jobs, for example, said he got into technology to make money, but as he became more successful, his passion grew. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” he said.
For part of my career, my marketing degree led me to run several organizations and companies, but I am now joyously leading a community college. Why? I discovered my passion was for service, not marketing or science. Passion led the way and my degrees opened the doors.
In the Napa Valley, I meet many people in the winery/hospitality industry who came to their careers by following their passion, like Katherine, an extraordinarily engaging winemaker I met at a recent event.
Katherine shared that the most important career move she ever made was listening to her inner voice and following her passion.
“Something happened I didn’t expect,” she said. “I was determined to be a physician. I worked so hard that I gave up everything in the pursuit of education. Then on a visit to Napa Valley, I visited a small family winery.”
Laughing, she said,” it took only minutes for me to realize that this was what I wanted to do. I went back to my university, made some changes, and pursued a degree in enology — and here I am!”
I realize not everyone has the freedom to follow her passion and change course midway like Katherine did. But community colleges can help make it possible.
At Napa Valley College, we see students every day who want to gain additional experience or have decided to make a career change. They are returning to school to get an associate’s degree or are taking career education classes in digital design, hospitality, criminal justice or welding to prepare for a different career path.
Sometimes they are simply looking for opportunities to fuel their own creativity and awaken a new passion by taking community education classes to broaden their skills or learn something new.
Whether you are just starting out, in mid-career or moving into retirement, it is never too late to say yes to your vision.