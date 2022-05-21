Betty Rhodes, Senior Corne: The amazing Molly's Angels

Good morning, dear friends.

Welcome. I have a special treat for you this morning. I know we all are great fans of Molly’s Angels. It’s our good fortune to have with us today, Julia Orr, executive director of Molly's Angels, to help get us caught up on the wonderful services available for older seniors.

Betty: Thank you for being with us this morning, Julia. Please help get us caught up on your popular programs.

Julia: Thank you, Betty. Our latest program, called “Hello Molly, Care Calls,” is designed to alleviate depression and loneliness for isolated seniors. Actually, we would love to help more seniors through this program and are currently open for Napa County seniors to sign up with us. In this program, Molly’s Angels volunteers make weekly calls to seniors for a friendly chat and check-in, and we try to match up volunteers with clients’ interests, so you won’t get a volunteer who wants to talk baseball to someone who has no interest in sports.”

Betty: This new program sounds very helpful for our lonely seniors.

Julia: Sometimes, it is the first touch point we have in discovering abuse, whether financial scams or emotional abuse. We have one client who we have helped since her family moved her to Napa and then abandoned her. She had no friends here or relatives that would help her and as she was in her 90s she was most vulnerable, scared and alone.

We had another client who had just been scammed out of his life savings, and we were able to help alleviate some of the stress by walking him through the process of reporting that financial abuse. If you are or know a senior who would like someone to chat with, please call us as 707-224-8885. We are here to be that lifeline for people who do not have the support they need.

Betty: We’re reading a lot lately of the needs of seniors and the handicapped for transportation. Is that still an issue? What is the latest on this very important issue?

Julia: The topic of transportation is always high on everyone’s list, and it’s a complicated issue in Napa as a rural county. There is no one solution to solve the problem in Napa, especially for older adults. We have created a car society and are currently feeling the pain of that with seniors unable to get to where they need to go when they can no longer drive. This means we have many older adults driving when they should have stopped, but unfortunately, they don’t have a choice. We will be endeavoring to expand our transportation program later in the year to provide monthly rides to the library or other destinations that will enhance the quality of life for people who cannot get out otherwise. This, of course, does not solve the problem, but we (Molly’s Angels) are meeting with various entities like Adventist Health St. Helena to try to come up with some workable solutions.

Betty: Excellent, Julia. Molly’s Angels is an amazing organization. I understand there is to be some fun activities later on this year. Please tell us more.

Julia: Molly’s Angels does, out of necessity have to focus on problems, but we are currently planning some fun, too. We have partnered with a local animal rescue group, Ripple Effect Animal Project, to have a fashion show fundraiser on Sept. 24 at the Yountville Community Center. The idea is to challenge some myths about what one can look like as an older adult and showcase some animals that need homes. We thought it would be great fun to have senior models walk the catwalk with adoptable animals. The event is called ”Molly’s Mutt Strut,” and details can be found on our website www.mollysangels.com. We are looking for senior models over the age of 60, male and female, and local boutiques who would like to participate, as well as sponsors and silent auction items. Call Molly’s Angels at 707 224 8885 if you would like to participate.

Betty: Thanks, Julia. Molly’s Mutt Strut sounds like great fun for all. We enjoyed having you here with us today, Julia. We honor Molly’s Angels and the amazing job they do in looking out for our older citizens.

Speaking of which, I just signed up for transportation for a series of a month of physical therapy. My legs are not as strong as I’d like them to be before I get behind the wheel of my car. As an older citizen, I am very grateful for Molly’s Angels and the many kindnesses they provide for us. Be sure to give them a call when you need a kind voice to talk with over the phone, or a nice driver to take you to your doctor’s appointment.

I’ll look forward to our next get-together in two weeks. Drop me an email: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.