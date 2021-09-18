Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Being aware of ageism

This hit home recently when a group of good friends, ages 70, 80 and 90 years old were gathered for a luncheon. A couple shared with us that they had each been hurt when told that they were being let go, as the company was looking for younger people. The experience was very hurtful for both. All of a sudden, ‘ageism’ had reared its ugly head. This had occurred over a month ago and they were still ‘smarting’ from the rude manner in which they were informed they were no longer hireable. If anyone reading this is in charge of hiring and firing folks, please remember how important it is to be kind, and to not discriminate against elders, or anyone who is different than you. When we see little children who happen to not be playing well together at the moment, we don’t scold them and call them bad children. My whole point of this is to emphasize how important it is to be kind and accepting of people who are different than we are, elders, little children, people of color, LGBTQ’s. Don’t hurt people who happen to be different than you. Be kind, as you expect others to be kind to you. No one deserves to be treated as inferior.