Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Bye bye, blues!

Hi, my friends.

Let’s talk about ways of losing the blues. Sometimes the blues just move in on you. I’m sure you agree with me that when the blues move in, we’ve got to work on moving them right back out the door.

My knee surgery was five months ago. I've been doing great, couldn’t be more pleased, but the energy has been slow coming back, which drags me down a bit. But I’m not enjoying having Mr. Blues around. I’ve been looking for ways of chasing Mr. Blues away.

I found help through a Mayo Clinic Health System.

My morning consists of feeling a little sluggish. I rely on my cup of coffee to help power me through the day, Mayo Clinic says it’s time to ditch the quick fixes and develop an energy management plan.

Granted, getting started seems daunting, but soon we are promised that once we reap the benefits of a happier, healthier and more productive lifestyle, we’ll be ready to boot the blues out the door and over the hill. Bye-bye, blues!

Our task is to learn to manage our energy as a limited resource, like money in an account. We begin the day with a certain amount to spend which varies from person to person based on age, sleep, stress levels, medical conditions and lifestyle.