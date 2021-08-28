Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, 'Seven Steps,' Part II

Welcome back, everyone.
We are ready to continue from last week’s column on Deepak Chopra’s story titled, “7 Steps to Radical Wellbeing, Grow Younger and Live Longer” (www.chopracentermeditation.com)
You will recall, we had to break the article into two parts. Last week we enjoyed learning about Steps 1 through 3. Today we’ll finish with Steps 4 through 7.
Step 4: Nurture our bodies with healthy food
We’ll spend a little more time on eating healthy foods, as it is so important.
Chopra tells us that: “there are “dead” foods that accelerate aging and entropy and others that renew and revitalize the body.
Foods to eliminate or minimize include items that are canned, frozen, microwaved or highly processed.
Focus on eating a variety of fresh and freshly prepared foods. Try to include the six tastes (sweet, salty, sour, pungent, bitter, and astringent) in each meal.
According to Chopra, the typical American diet tends to be dominated by sweet, sour, and salty tastes. While we do need these tastes, they can lower metabolism, especially if eaten in excess. The pungent, bitter and astringent tastes, on the other hand, are anti-inflammatory and increase metabolism. These tastes are found in foods such as radishes, ginger, mustard, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, tea, lentils, lettuce, and so on.
He writes that, along with the six tastes, filling our plates with the colors of the rainbow promotes long and healthy life. Foods that are deep blue, purple, red, green, or orange are leaders in antioxidants and contain many nutrients that boost immunity and enhance health.
Examples of foods of the rainbow:
• Red: Red tomatoes, (partially cooked), red peppers, red/pink grapefruit, watermelon, red grapes, beets, red cabbage, apples, strawberries, cherries, raspberries and cranberries.
• Orange/yellow: Squash, carrots, sweet potatoes, yams, pumpkin, cantaloupe, mangoes, papaya and nectarines.
• Green: Broccoli, spinach, cabbage, peas, avocado, collard greens.
• Deep blue/purple: plums, blueberries, black raspberries, blackberries, purple grapes, eggplant (with white skin)
Step 5: Move Your Body Every Day.
Chopra tells us that “One of the most important ways to grow younger and live longer is regular exercise. Not only does exercise keep the body young, but it also keeps the mind vital and promotes emotional well-being.”
We also have learned that physical activity sparks biological changes that increase the brain’s ability to learn, adapt and perform other cognitive tasks.
A complete fitness program includes exercises to develop flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning and strength training. We need to find aerobic activity that we can do regularly — three to four sessions each week for 20 to 30 minutes is usually enough to give us substantial benefits. It’s suggested that if we can only walk around the block, at this time, we need to do that and we will quickly increase our endurance and enthusiasm for moving and breathing.
Step 6: Grow younger, live longer
Chopra tells that “our generation has been celebrated for its willingness to challenge the prevailing assumption of society, rather than viewing the second half of life as a time of progressive deterioration in body and mind, we are aging as an opportunity for greater wisdom, love, creativity, meaning, joy and increased mental and physical capacity. More people than ever before are living into their eighties, nineties and beyond with sound bodies and clear minds. Human aging is reversible. Once you feel confident that you have grasped the essence of this article, set a date for fully committing to the program. Make the 7 Steps a routine for 7 weeks.
Step 7: Maintain a youthful mind
“In order to maintain a youthful mind, write down two or three things you can do that are totally childlike”, writes Chopra. “Find something that brings back the sense of fun you had as a child, even if you think you’ve outgrown it, and choose one of these activities to do today. As you carry out your childlike activity let yourself embody the archetypal carefree and innocent child. The feeling you’re aiming for isn’t a return to childhood, but something more profound.
Chopra quotes the therapist A.H. Almaas: “When we look at a child, we see that the sense of fullness, of intrinsic aliveness, of joy in being, is not the result of something else. There is value in just being oneself; it is not because of something one does or doesn’t do. It is there in the beginning when we were children but slowly it gets lost.”
Chopra concludes, "By re-experiencing our childlike nature, we not only cultivate a youthful mind, but we also connect to the part of us that is never born and never dies—our eternal spiritual essence.”
This completes Chopra’s 7 Steps to Radical Well Being. I hope you’ve enjoyed his outstanding advice as much as I have. I hope that you will take advantage of these excellent suggestions.
As always, I have, greatly, enjoyed your company. Let’s do it again next week.
It’s always a pleasure to hear from you: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com