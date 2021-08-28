Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner, 'Seven Steps,' Part II

A complete fitness program includes exercises to develop flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning and strength training. We need to find aerobic activity that we can do regularly — three to four sessions each week for 20 to 30 minutes is usually enough to give us substantial benefits. It’s suggested that if we can only walk around the block, at this time, we need to do that and we will quickly increase our endurance and enthusiasm for moving and breathing.

Step 6: Grow younger, live longer

Chopra tells that “our generation has been celebrated for its willingness to challenge the prevailing assumption of society, rather than viewing the second half of life as a time of progressive deterioration in body and mind, we are aging as an opportunity for greater wisdom, love, creativity, meaning, joy and increased mental and physical capacity. More people than ever before are living into their eighties, nineties and beyond with sound bodies and clear minds. Human aging is reversible. Once you feel confident that you have grasped the essence of this article, set a date for fully committing to the program. Make the 7 Steps a routine for 7 weeks.

Step 7: Maintain a youthful mind