Betty Rhode, Napa's Senior Corner: A opportunity to learn Essentrics

Greetings, my friends.
I am very pleased to let you know that our very own, Julie Webster will be coming back to Napa to teach a few live classes in November. For those of you who know Julie, you know that she is an incredible level 4 Essentrics instructor who has been teaching for five years now.
What you may not know is that Julie has been a certified massage therapist for 31 years, specializing in Neuromuscular Therapy. What this means is that she knows the body like no one else! She can tell you all about every muscle in the body from where it is located to what it does. This knowledge brings to her teaching a level of expertise that she incorporates into every move and exercise in her class.
Julie has now been teaching an online class for the past 22 months and she tells me this has made her an even better teacher. She has learned to be even clearer on providing cues to the moves in Essentrics; making it much easier to follow along. She is also excited to be able to ‘see’ everyone for these upcoming four classes to guide people new to Essentrics to better understand their bodies.
Of course, she is thrilled to get to see (and hug) all those dedicated participants that have continued to take her online classes ever since she closed down in March 2020. And, there are new folks in Napa who now take Julie’s online that she has never had the opportunity to meet in person. She said she is so looking forward to meeting them.
Julie’s energy is infectious. She says she absolutely loves how she feels from Essentrics more than any other type of exercise she has done over the years. She should know. She first joined a Jack LaLanne gym when she was 16 and is now 62 years old. (I must say that it’s very hard to believe she’s 62).
She says that not only do her joints feel better now than ever but Essentrics has enabled her to jump back into other more strenuous things since moving back to Colorado. She is an avid hiker, hiking an average of six miles up and down mountains several times a week. She has also gotten back into road biking, just completing the 46 mile Tour de Steamboat. In the winter she puts on the snowshoes and heads out to many of those same trails she hikes in the summer. This year she wants to get back into downhill skiing; especially since her knees feel so much better since Essentrics.
You don’t want to miss the opportunity of seeing her again, or meeting her for the first time. I suggest you sign up for one of her great classes. They are $35 each or $120 for all four one-hour classes. which are all at 11:30 a.m. at the Yountville Community center. The dates are Tuesday, Nov. 2; Thursday, Nov. 4; Saturday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 9. She is asking that you pay at the time of registration. To register, please contact Julie at Julie@julie-webster.com or give her a call at 303-786-8715.
This is a wonderful opportunity as Julie is amazing at what she does. If she sees you not quite getting the idea of a movement, she will help you without embarrassing you. I enjoyed taking her classes for a couple of years and would have continued, but as you know, I had to have knee surgery. I am doing great, but, unfortunately for me, am not quite well enough to join our Julie at this time. I hope you all take the classes or, at least one or two. You’ll never forget it. I’ve been a fan of Julie’s ever since I met her.
I look forward to seeing you again next week. Always up for a little chat from my friends.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
