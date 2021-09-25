Betty Rhode, Napa's Senior Corner: A opportunity to learn Essentrics

Julie’s energy is infectious. She says she absolutely loves how she feels from Essentrics more than any other type of exercise she has done over the years. She should know. She first joined a Jack LaLanne gym when she was 16 and is now 62 years old. (I must say that it’s very hard to believe she’s 62).

She says that not only do her joints feel better now than ever but Essentrics has enabled her to jump back into other more strenuous things since moving back to Colorado. She is an avid hiker, hiking an average of six miles up and down mountains several times a week. She has also gotten back into road biking, just completing the 46 mile Tour de Steamboat. In the winter she puts on the snowshoes and heads out to many of those same trails she hikes in the summer. This year she wants to get back into downhill skiing; especially since her knees feel so much better since Essentrics.

You don’t want to miss the opportunity of seeing her again, or meeting her for the first time. I suggest you sign up for one of her great classes. They are $35 each or $120 for all four one-hour classes. which are all at 11:30 a.m. at the Yountville Community center. The dates are Tuesday, Nov. 2; Thursday, Nov. 4; Saturday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 9. She is asking that you pay at the time of registration. To register, please contact Julie at Julie@julie-webster.com or give her a call at 303-786-8715.