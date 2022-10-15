Betty Rhodes, Napa County's Senior Corner: Meditation for Seniors, Part 3

Welcome, dear readers.

Today we'll be focusing on: Senior Meditation #3: Meditation Experiences.

I’ve asked James Keolker to share with us his knowledge of meditation, especially for seniors. James is a certified meditation master and for our last two sessions has described in detail how to meditate.

Betty: So, welcome, James. I have a question. I’ve been meditating but I’m not always sure I’m doing it right. How do I know?

James: “Good question: There are no ‘good’ meditations or ‘bad’ meditations, there is only the meditation, which might be different each time. There is a slow progression from putting thoughts aside as you continue to focus on your in-breath and out-breath, and you feel more and more calm within. So, you’re meditating ‘correctly’ if you sense this growing experience of calm and well-being.

“But meditative experiences differ, so don’t anticipate, don’t judge. This is called keeping an open mind, just allowing the experience to embrace you slowly.

“Now, some folks feel as though they are slowly drifting into a pool of embracing water. Others may feel they are floating, still others slowly drifting down. Or, you might see colors. Almost everyone reports feeling going within themselves, that is, less and less aware of their surroundings and deeper and deeper into their inner selves.

This indicates the mind is resting, not following or grasping thoughts."

Betty: OK, but how do I handle distractions, like the phone ringing or outside noises, like leaf blowers and my mind begins to wander?

James: “This is natural, for we live in a noisy world. And remember, meditation is a process, so it will require some accommodation. Just follow the 3 Rs: Realize there is a noisy intrusion, mentally release your attention to the noise, and return to your breath focus.

“Learning to meditate in this way can help you in other places as well: In the dentist’s office, for instance, or awaiting your next blood test or X-ray exam or seeing your doctor where anxiety becomes an issue.

For instance, there is a common experience for seniors called "white coat anxiety" when you are having your blood pressure checked and you are worried about the results. Or you have anxiety getting your COVID booster shot or your flu shot. But by just sitting, purposefully relaxing and consciously practicing your breath meditation, you can calm your body and mind.

You might also practice this classic breath meditation outdoors, sitting on your porch, or on a bench in the park. This is good practice to allow ambient noises not to intrude on your meditation. Just sit and breathe in the natural world as you continue to focus on your breath.”

Betty: So, I gather from what you’ve said, breath is always the center of our meditation.

James: “Definitely. It is essential to our life, to our very being; our brains need breath, our bodies need breath. Without breath there is nothing. And there are other forms of breath meditation some seniors might want to explore. For instance, saying a mantra or special phrase while you breathe, or somatic meditation where you breathe deeply scanning your body from head to toe. And various forms of yoga are breath-centered.”

Betty: Well, you’ve given us a lot of helpful information, as always James. Can you tell us the difference between meditation and mindfulness?

James: "Let's save that for next time."

Betty: "See you next week."