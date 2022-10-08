Betty Rhodes, Napa Valley's Senior Corner: Meditation for Seniors

Good morning, dear friends, and welcome to our second session of Senior Meditation with our good friend, James Keolker.

James is a certified meditation master and has taught widely. I’ve asked him to please share with us some of his wisdom in meditation.

In Part 1, James Keolker began with “Senior Meditation #1: the Basics.”

Good morning, James. Please help us get started on today’s “Senior Meditation #2: the Meditation.”

James: “Absolutely. There are three phases to meditating, a mental and physical calming, the meditation, and a period of contemplation when we’re finished. So, we begin with a physical calming. This is important, for a tense body will create a tense mind just as a tense mind will create a tense body. The two work together.

"So, to relax as we sit, we slowly raise our arms over our head stretching well, taking a pause and then a breath. We do this three times, stretching a bit more as we loosen up. This is for our upper body.

"Now with arms folded, slowly twist from side to side, taking a pause and then a breath each time. We do these three times to relax our middle body.

"Then stretch your legs away from you, one at a time and slowly pull them back, pausing and taking a breath each time. We do this three times to relax our lower body.

"Now gently closing our eyes, take three deep breaths, pausing between each breath and holding a bit before the next breath. This is to calm our minds. Our mind is like a car. It can only go in two directions: forward (in anticipation) or in reverse (in recalling). When we meditate, we want to be in neutral (no thoughts).

"Now, slowly focus on your in-breath and your out-breath, continue, breathing naturally. And repeat: in-breath and out-breath. Thoughts will arise, and when that happens, use the ‘3-Rs’: Recognize you have a thought, release the thought and return to your breath. You may have to do this several times, but remember, meditation is the process of letting thoughts come and go.”

Betty: "So, James, how long do we do this breath meditation?"

James: “For beginners, 10 to 15 minutes of repeated focus on your breath. Once you become more experienced, 20 to 30 minutes."

Betty: "Do I use a timer? How will I know when my time is up?"

James: “I don’t recommend timers or electronic signals. Just let your mind and body tell you and your meditation time will slowly increase with practice.

"We now come to the final phase, just sitting in the calm we have created following our meditation. This is as important as the other two phases, for our minds should be at their clearest. So, rather than jumping up and continuing our busy day, sit a bit and contemplate the calm you have created.”

Betty: "It seems so simple, James, yet when I try to meditate, I often get distracted."

James: “That’s natural. Science tells us we process some 62,000 thoughts a day. That’s a lot of thinking! Science also tells us resting the mind is highly beneficial. Meditation is an ancient Eastern practice scientifically proven in the West to be effective. And like any new skill, repetition is important as the neural path in the brain is strengthened with each meditation. And very soon you will be handling any distractions.”

Betty: "Thank you, James. Today’s session on “Meditation” has been especially fascinating and helpful in teaching us the importance of focusing. Thank you for joining us today and we look forward to having you join us next week to introduce us to: Senior Meditation #3: Meditation Experiences."

We would love to hear from you. Email bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.