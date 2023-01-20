Betty Rhodes, Napa's Senior Corner: When it's time to make a change

Good morning, dear friends of Senior Corner. Sorry to have had to take a little time off and so happy to be back with you.

In mid-November I had begun to fall. I tried to be careful and use my cane, but I continued to lose my balance. One fall was particularly memorable, as I fell off a curb, badly injuring my leg and arm.

Thankfully, my friend who was giving me a ride was there and, with the assistance of a neighbor, helped me back to the house. My friend bandaged me and made sure I was OK before leaving. I was hurting, but didn’t go to the doctor.

The next day, I fell again as I was going downstairs. This time, my daughter took me to the emergency room where they checked me over, re-bandaging my earlier wounds and running tests on my head.

After three falls in one week, it was time to do something. My children and I had a conversation and made some decisions. My home was split level with 16 stairs, so I needed to find some place to live with no stairs and where I would be safe.

After searching for a short time, we discovered Aegis Living on Redwood Street in Napa. We were fortunate that there would be an opening in December. After staying with my daughter, Susie, for two weeks, I moved into Aegis. It is the perfect fit for me. Two rooms with beautiful views of large trees, delicious meals, a safe feeling of walking with my cane, and no falls!

My feelings on this incident of mine is that if you are experiencing falls, don’t do what I did by waiting until you have a bad fall. Check with your doctor and follow his advice.

I had my 95th birthday at Aegis, given by very dear friends, followed by another party given by my lovely family. There were nearly 30 of us celebrating at my daughter, Judy’s house, with my son, Steve and his wife Della traveling for the weekend from Tehachapi. How very lucky I am to have such wonderful friends and family.

OK, on to business. I’d like to follow up on my last article. You remember Diane Knoles, deputy district attorney, who has alerted us seniors about things to be wary of. Today, she reminds us to be aware of gift card scams.

Following is a Napa County law enforcement alert, sent to us by Diane.

“Napa County Law Enforcement Agencies would like to warn the elder (60+) community about the emergence of gift card scams and to provide some helpful tips:

-- Government agencies, utility companies and private businesses will never ask for gift cards as payment for their services.

-- Gift cards cannot be used to pay for bail, court fees, or related legal expenses.

-- The money you put on gift cards is like cash--once it’s spent, it’s gone.-- Beware of scammers who incite fear and force you to purchase gift cards for anyone, including family members.

-- Never share your credit card numbers or PINs with anyone.

Immediately report suspected fraud and scams to local law enforcement and Napa County Adult Protective Services at (888) 619 6913.

Many thanks, Diane. We are grateful to you for sending this serious warning to us seniors.

It’s wonderful to be back with you. I’d love to hear from you at bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.