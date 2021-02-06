Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: 10 ways to become smarter

Yours truly is feeling on top of the world, today. The sun is shining, the sky is a beautiful blue, and all is right with the world ... well, I believe that we are heading in the right direction.

How about our dedicating our time this morning to ways of getting smarter? We’ll learn about “10 Ways to Boost Our Intelligence Through Evidence-backed Ways to Become Smarter,” by Timothy J. Legg, Ph.D.

Dr. Legg tells us that it’s common to think of intelligence as something that you’re simply born with. Some people, after all, make being smart look effortless.

“Intelligence isn’t a set trait, though. It’s a changeable, flexible ability to learn and stimulate our brain that can improve over time. The key is to practice lifestyle habits that support and protect our brain”, says Dr. Legg.

Today, we’re going to learn what science has to say about the different ways we may be able to boost our intelligence.

Exercise regularly

Staying physically active is one of the best ways to improve brain functioning. Light exercise promotes activity in the hippocampus, which is involved in memory. It also enhances the connection between the hippocampus and other brain regions that regulate memory.