Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: 10 ways to become smarter

Yours truly is feeling on top of the world, today. The sun is shining, the sky is a beautiful blue, and all is right with the world ... well, I believe that we are heading in the right direction.
How about our dedicating our time this morning to ways of getting smarter? We’ll learn about “10 Ways to Boost Our Intelligence Through Evidence-backed Ways to Become Smarter,” by Timothy J. Legg, Ph.D.
Dr. Legg tells us that it’s common to think of intelligence as something that you’re simply born with. Some people, after all, make being smart look effortless.
“Intelligence isn’t a set trait, though. It’s a changeable, flexible ability to learn and stimulate our brain that can improve over time. The key is to practice lifestyle habits that support and protect our brain”, says Dr. Legg.
Today, we’re going to learn what science has to say about the different ways we may be able to boost our intelligence.
Exercise regularly
Staying physically active is one of the best ways to improve brain functioning. Light exercise promotes activity in the hippocampus, which is involved in memory. It also enhances the connection between the hippocampus and other brain regions that regulate memory.
It was also discovered that aerobic activity promotes the growth of neurons, which boosts brain structure and function. To enjoy the cognitive benefits of exercise, it’s important to do it regularly. The good news is that you don’t have to exercise vigorously to reap the benefits.
Beginner-friendly exercise ideas include walking, yoga, hiking and bodyweight workouts.
Get enough sleep
When we sleep, our brain consolidates memories we created throughout the day. It also enhances our brain’s ability to learn new information when we wake up. In fact, adequate sleep is so important that a study found that even mild sleep deprivation negatively influences working memory.
Meditate
Another way to become smarter is to practice meditation. In a 2010 study, meditation was associated with better executive functioning and working memory. These effects were observed after just four day of meditation. A 2019 study found similar results. After participants completed eight weeks of 13-minute guided meditation sessions, their attention, recognition ability, and working memory increased. The participants’ anxiety and mood also improved. There are many ways to meditate. You can use meditation apps, listen to guided meditation videos and attend a meditation class.
Drink coffee
Adenosine is a brain chemical that stops the release of stimulatory substances in our brain. However, the caffeine in coffee blocks adenosine, which allows these substances to give you a boost of energy. This could help promote learning and mental performance. Caffeine intake can also enhance attention, which may help us stay focused and better able to take in new information. It’s best to consume coffee in moderation, though. Drinking too much caffeine can increase anxiety and make you jittery.
Drink green tea
Sipping on green tea can also support your brain function. Some of these effects are due to the caffeine in green tea, which is present in small amounts. Green tea is also rich in a chemical called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). According to a review, EGCG may facilitate the growth of the axons and dendrites in neurons. Axons and dendrites make it possible for neurons to communicate and complete cognitive tasks. Additionally, a 2017 review concluded that green tea increases attention and working memory. This is likely due to the combination of beneficial components in green tea, rather than a single substance.
Eat nutrient-rich foods
Another way to boost our brain health is to eat foods with nutrients that support brain function. This includes foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, and vitamin K. According to a 2017 review, omega-3 fats are major components of the brain’s structure. Rich sources include fatty fish, shellfish, seaweed, flax, avocados, and nuts.
Flavonoids are beneficial plant compounds with neuroprotective benefits. Flavonoids are associated with positive cognitive outcomes, including increased executive functioning and working memory. Rich sources of Flavonoids include berries, tea, cocoa, soybeans and grains.
According to a 2019 review, vitamin K plays a role in brain cell survival and cognitive performance. It’s primarily found in leafy greens, such as kale, spinach and collards.
Play an instrument
Playing an instrument is a fun and creative way to boost our intelligence. It involves skills like auditory perception, physical coordination, memory, and pattern recognition.
This challenges our sensory and cognitive abilities, according to a 2013 review. As a result, playing a musical instrument may help increase our cognitive and neural functioning.
If you are an experienced musician, challenge yourself by learning new songs or genres. If you don’t know how to play an instrument, remember that it’s never too late to start. You can find plenty of free how-to videos online to get you started.
Read
Research shows that reading may also help boost our intelligence. Reading stimulates every part of our brain, along with the neural connections between them. That’s because it requires multiple cognitive functions, including attention, predicting, working memory, long-term storage memory, abstract reasoning, comprehension and visual processing of letters.
Reading enhances connectivity between brain regions involved with comprehension. This effect can last a couple of days after reading, suggesting long-term benefits.
Continue learning
If you’d like to increase intelligence, aim to be a student for life. A longer duration of education is linked to higher intelligence. Another 2019 review found that continuing education also increases cognitive function and protects our brain.
Continuing our education doesn’t mean we need to get a degree. We can listen to podcasts, watch TED talks, attend lectures or workshops, pick up a new hobby, learn a new language or read books on a new subject.
Socialize
Since humans are social creatures, staying social may also enhance your mental fitness. That’s because socialization stimulates the mind and cognitive ability.
If anyone finds it difficult to meet new people or create relationships, consider the following: volunteer in your community, join a club, gym or sports team, take a class, join a book club or reconnect with old friends.
The bottom line: Remember, intelligence isn’t about knowing more than other people. It’s about stimulating our brain, being able to solve problems, and learning new things. By staying curious and following the tips outlined above, we may be able to boost our brain health and enhance our intelligence over time.
I hope you enjoyed these 10 suggestions to incorporate into our lives. What fun on so many levels, besides working to become more intelligent. I would enjoy enriching my life by continuing to learn. How about you? What would you look forward to doing? What doors would you like to open? As for me, I think I’ll start with #1 and enjoy each and every one.
See you next week. Let’s branch out, open our thoughts to learning new things that interest us. Let’s not waste a moment.
WATCH NOW: BERNIE SANDERS RAISES $1.8 MILLION FOR CHARITY WITH INAUGURATION MEME
CHECK OUT: WATERMARK AT NAPA VALLEY SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY TAKES SHAPE
The Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community will be home to 173 new residences
Bryan Holt of Deacon Construction at the site of the future Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community
The Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community will be home to 173 new residences
An outdoor area at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.
Construction at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.
Bryan Holt of Deacon Construction at the site of the future Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community.
A view looking towards Solano Avenue and Hwy 29 from the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community
Construction at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue
Construction at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue
Construction at the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue
The new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.
An aerial view of the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community.
Inside the new Watermark at Napa Valley senior living community on Solano Avenue.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
I would love to hear from you at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.