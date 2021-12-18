Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: A chat with Ian Stanley Posadas

Good morning, dear readers,

Today I’d like to visit with someone I’ve admired for several years. I met him in 2010, shortly after he founded LGBTQ Connection. Of course I’m talking about Ian Stanley Posadas.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

I immediately became a fan of Ian’s and the job that he was doing. For those of you who have not met Ian, as well as those of us who know of him and the amazing job he has done for LGBTQ, I wanted you to meet and get to know the amazing person that he is.

When asked what inspired him to found LGBTQ Connection, he responded: “I grew up here in Napa and didn’t know of any 'out and proud' LGBTQ people, didn’t see any LGBTQ community here, and never seemed to hear anyone talk about LGBTQ people in a positive way. Coming out of the closet as gay didn’t seem like an option, and I was not able to be open to any of my friends, loved ones or caring adults about that part of my identity until my late 20s."

He added, "Later, most of my professional career has been community-oriented work and after starting an LGBTQ support group at VOICES Napa a few years back, I felt compelled to take this work to the next level and LGBTQ Connection was born."

I recently asked Ian if he would share with us the latest news about him and he kindly agreed.

He said, "I have something I’d like to share with you about an important change coming for me and for LGBTQ Connection. After leading LGBTQ Connection over the last 10.5 years, I will be stepping aside to promote two internal staff to take the helm. This is a bittersweet transition for me. I am sad to be leaving this wonderful organization. I carry so many memories with me of historic moments, heartfelt gatherings.

"After 16 years growing up in the organization I am ready to “leave the nest” and find my next passion," he said. "At the same time, I am so proud of what we have accomplished together and excited for what’s next for me and the program. Rising up the next generation of leaders has been core to our work and mission since our founding. We are in a strong position to sustain and grow our work moving forward.

He added, "Thank you to everyone who showed up, stood by us, and supported our program—and me, personally --over the years. This community is what it is because of you. I am deeply grateful to the hard-working staff, volunteers, and youth leaders that have contributed so much of themselves to shape who we are.

Looking back, Ian noted "some moments that I especially cherish":

"I remember October of 2011 "when more than 200 of us came together from across Napa County at our historic first LGBTQ Community Forum to create a vision for safer, more welcoming, and vibrant communities," he said.

Also, he said, "I am so proud of our youth leadership teams and competency training becoming a model mental health program for the state of California, and expanding to support youth in more than six cities across Napa, Sonoma and Monterey counties."

"Year after year we have intentionally grown our team to better serve our communities. We have gone from two staff (counting me) in 2016 to now a team of 10!"

In addition, he said, "Spirit Day last week brought us a lot of joy, thank you to so many of you, individuals and partner organization, for wearing purple and showing your support to LGBTQ youth."

He announced that, after completing a thorough internal process with the On the Move leadership team, Fernando Espinoza (from Napa County) and Chantavy Tornado (from Sonoma County) will now begin serving as co-directors of LGBTQ Connection."

He will remain on the team through December of 2021 as a coach, mentor, and training facilitator to the new directors. "We have a thorough plan in place to support Fernando and Chantavy’s entrance to their roles and manage the transition," he said. "I am thrilled for what Chantavy and Fernando bring with their leadership. Their experiences will inevitably bring fresh ideas and push LGBTQ Connection into new and exciting places."

The program is also in a strong position financially and programmatically, he said. "Your support is what allows us to grow and succeed, so please stay connected."

The older adults group will continue as well, with the co-facilitation of current leader Major Woolard and Solicia Aguilar, who "is new to our team, but is absolutely wonderful,” Ian said.

We are very proud of you, Ian, and what you have done for our LGBTQ friends in a relatively short period of time. We wish you continued success in whatever your next task will be, knowing that you always give your best and then some. Please stay in touch.

I look forward to seeing you again next week. Let’s chat: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com12