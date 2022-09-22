Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: A meditation refresher with a master

Good morning, dear readers.

I’m very excited to be bringing to you as our guest speaker today my friend and someone many of you already know through meditation classes he has taught for several years at Rianda House in St Helena.

I’ve asked James Keolker to join those of us who have drifted away, but want, desperately to drift back to meditating.

I was once a regular meditator but over time lost my way back to what I once enjoyed.

I miss the calm I once had, so I’ve asked James, a certified meditation master, if he would share a few pointers with us so we can, hopefully return.

James has graciously not only offered to join us today, but to generously provide a series, and Icouldn't be more pleased.

Please welcome Meditation Master James Keolker with "Senior Meditation #1: the Basics"

James: "Glad to do so, Betty. By the way, that calm center you miss is really within you all the time. It is just buried under a lot of distraction and the complexity of life as a senior. Meditation is the process that can slowly lift all that away and bring that inner calm to the surface. And there are many health benefits in re-establishing that meditative calm as well."

Betty: And what are those, James?

James: "Well, studies have shown meditation can lower blood pressure, often an issue for seniors. It can strengthen our immune system, especially important when seniors are vulnerable to COVID and omicron and various viruses. Regularly practiced meditation can also help our digestive system, our nervous system and help us get through the shocks of change and loss. We lose a lot of friends and relatives at our age or have to downsize or move, all challenges to our peace and calm."

Betty: So, what exactly is meditation for those who have never tried it?

James: Glad you asked: It is not a trance, it is not hypnosis, it is not prayer and it is not religious. Rather, it is a process using your breath. And since our breath is always with us, meditation can always be with us. Many Catholic folks, Protestants, Jews, Buddhists and those of faith and non-faith practice meditation.

"And it is especially beneficial for retired men. Men are often dependent upon their work life for structure and have difficulty in retirement, needing a structured way to calm. That's why meditation is taught where men are often in large numbers, the armed services, police academies, firemen, medical schools, even prisons."

Betty: Okay, how do we get started?

James: Choose a time of day that best suits your lifestyle. Mornings at 10 are good, past breakfast, reading the news, making calls. Or afternoons at two are good, past lunch and most chores. Then choose as quiet a place as you can where there will be the least interruptions. Be sure to put your phone away and sit in the sturdiest chair you have. No sofas or soft backs.

We often see meditators sitting on the floor in the crossed-leg 'lotus' position. That's great for some but for us seniors it may be easy getting down but difficult getting up!

The reason for the cross-legged position is to hold the back straight and ease our breath. After all, meditation is breath training. So, a sturdy chair will provide the necessary support.

"And we're ready to meditate:"

Betty: How exciting, James. Thanks for all this important information in getting us started. I'm now ready to re-claim that special calm I once enjoyed.

We will be looking forward to Senior Meditation #2: "The Meditation".

Please feel free to contact me at: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.