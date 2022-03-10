Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: A promising recycling proposal

Good morning, dear readers.

We recently received exciting information from local California Senior Legislature Senator Yvonne Baginski.

“Napa, Solano and Contra Costa Counties will benefit from a medical equipment and home health supply recycling pilot program if legislation introduced recently by Senator Bill Dodd, makes it through the California Legislature and is signed by Governor Newsom this year,” Baginski tells us.

The bill, SB 842, sponsored by the California Senior Legislature, and initiated Baginski, was introduced by Senator Dodd to fund a three-year pilot program that would redistribute a network of free supplies throughout three counties to anyone in need.

"Access to life-changing medical equipment is often out of reach because of costs and other barriers," said Dodd. “At the same time, serviceable wheelchairs and other goods will be discarded after initial use. This bill will redirect these essential items to people who need those most, ensuring everyone can live with greater independence and quality of life."

This is so exciting. Two can-do folks working on the same project, helping folks in need to have the opportunity in Solano and Contra Costa Counties that Napa has had, thanks to Yvonne Baginski’s willingness to use her Front Porch in the past.

Many of you, here in Napa County, have already realized the benefits of recycled and gently used equipment at Yvonne's Front Porch, now located in the l Share the Care Napa Valley nonprofit, at 162 S. Coombs St. The new site is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all donations are given away to people who need them.

“The new location has been 'overwhelmed' with donations at times, giving a good indication of how much stuff would normally end up in landfill,” according to Baginski.

“I don't think people realized how much waste there is in home care," Baginksi pointed out, adding that there are more than 200 packages of adult incontinence supplies alone, in all sizes, fill up the floor-to-ceiling shelves along one wall, at the site. "Bandages, gauze, bed pads, mattress covers, adult bibs...it's just a lot. Much of it is new, never opened."

While the Napa site is busting at the seams, the need for supplies in Solano and Contra Costa is underestimated since there is no similar recycling site in those communities. In fact, Baginski believes that the Napa site might be the only such "free store" in California.

"If we are filling up a 2,000 square foot space in Napa, imagine how much is being thrown out in major population areas," she said. "The expense of these supplies is high and to see such waste is just unconscionable. Capturing these items and passing them along is an enormous effort and needs to be supported in every community throughout the state.

Of course, giving away "free" items costs money, too. There is space rent, staff, insurance and a nonprofit status that relies totally on monetary donations raised by grants and private individuals. For more than 12 years, the "stuff" was given away from the front porch of Baginski's private residence, but neighbor's complaints and further expansion, translated to an inevitable move.

Now, the reality of running a sustainable operation becomes apparent. That's why the legislation is so important. Three-year funding to purchase a computer system, buy a truck, hire staff and open stores in other counties is necessary, Baginski believes.

"We might have seven hospital beds available in Napa, and someone in Vallejo needs one desperately," said Baginski. "It's always been a dilemma on how to get it there, and whether a Napa-based and funded program can serve other communities. In this legislation, we'd be able to share between communities and deliver/pick up wherever needed."

While Baginski has officially retired from Share the Care, she still remains active as a volunteer Senior Senator in the California Senior Legislature, representing Napa and Solano Counties. Her three-year term will be ending this coming June, and she will be re-upping for another term, as well.

"Many of the proposals coming from the California Senior Legislature affect people of all ages, " she pointed out, adding that SB-842 has no limits on age. In fact, many of the people who pick up items are doing so when younger family members need items that are not covered by health insurance.

Baginski also introduced a proposal to ban the toxic herbicide Paraquat, a suspected carcinogen and cause of Parkinson's disease, in California, but the proposal was not picked up by any state legislators this year (nor was it passed by the California Senior Legislature).

Letters of support for SB 842 can be sent directly to Senator Bill Dodd, at his Napa office at 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa, Ca 94558 or, emailed to: marisol.prieto-valle@sen.ca.gov

Dear readers, it’s been my pleasure, through the years, to, occasionally, serve with Yvonne on issues pertaining to seniors and elders. She’s extremely dedicated, and I admire that and her spirit in carrying through on projects she believes will be of help to individuals desperately needing the services. Please join me and so many others in supporting SB 842 to Senator Bill Dodd, also a proven fighter for the folks who need him.

We all need to move ahead on this as Bill SB 842 is to be heard in Senate Committee on March 29.

Thank you, my friends. Let’s do this. If you care to chat, please contact me at bettrrhodes93@gmail.com.