Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: A tasty conversation

Good morning, dear readers.
I’m excited about a series of four classes I’ve signed up for through Napa Valley College, on-line. The first class was on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with three classes to follow on each following Tuesday.
The excitement is not only about the learning material, which will make us healthier, but to learn more about the instructor who is teaching the class. Sarah Goff is a healthy habits coach and culinary educator who specializes in gently guiding her students through these challenging shifts. She reminds us that what we are not changing, we are choosing and that growth is an opportunity.
Sarah made the class so exciting and interesting for me that I wanted you to get to meet her and to learn why I find her teachings so inspiring. I believe that I will learn much more because of her passion for her subject. What I am learning and enjoying, I would love for you to enjoy, also, so I asked Sarah if she would come by today and share the column with us. So, my friends, please welcome Sarah Goff to our corner.
Betty: Welcome, Sarah.
Sarah: Hi, everyone. Thank you for sharing your time with me. Time is so precious; I’ve made it my mission to help spend whatever time I have, helping move us towards better health. Diseases that plague the later years of life accrue over time. It takes time to build up resistance, cholesterol blockages, high blood pressure and to lose that flexibility and strength that are necessary for stability.
“Good news! These conditions can be reversible, and you will see decreased symptoms quickly through simple diet and lifestyle changes.”
Betty: I just wanted to add that Sarah loves food so much that she makes her classes great fun, which prompts us to want to learn all we can about how to keep ourselves as healthy as possible. Sarah, how about telling us a little about yourself?
Sarah: Absolutely! I’m immensely proud to say that I’m a fourth-generation Napa Valley farmer and have always felt a stewardship to our land. I have been a chef for over 20 years with half of that time in culinary education. I turned to healthy habits coaching after realizing through family history and personal experience, that I needed to do something about the way I was living life and feeding myself and my family.
Betty: Thank you, Sarah. Please tell us what your thoughts are on how to respond to the challenges during this pandemic.
Sarah: Washing your hands and wearing your mask is only the beginning. The next best thing you can do is reduce inflammation, which is the body’s immune response. When we feed our bodies with refined grains, white sugar, or processed foods, our cells become inflamed; the cells are fighting the food. When we nourish our bodies with a variety of whole foods, we have a better chance of fighting illness because the body isn’t fighting the food.
A very wise man once said, ‘Let food be thy medicine.’ This is only part of what he said, but this is the phrase that lives on, some millennia later. Health starts with what we put in our mouths.
Betty: Thank you, Sarah. Lots of “food for thought.” Before you tell our readers and friends about your upcoming classes, I’d like to compliment you on what you have learned and are now educating community members on the best system for long term habit change. Also, congratulations on keeping your classes light and engaging with the information easily digestible, with easy action steps to put in place immediately. Please share with us your upcoming classes and how to sign up.
Sarah: There are two classes coming up. “Secrets to Longevity” on Oct. 20 is about communities where people live longer, with less disease. And “Flip Your Plate to Plant-Based” on Oct. 27 is about adding more tasty veggies in our lives to reduce inflammation. Enrolling in my classes, either current or future, could not be easier, simply contact me at sarahcoach4life@gmail.com.
Betty: Thank you, Sarah, for joining us today and sharing so much helpful information. I’m looking forward to my next class with you.
Well, my friends, thank you, for being with us at our special Corner. Wishing you all good health, and a good life.
Contact Betty at: bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!