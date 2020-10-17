Betty Rhodes' Senior Corner: A tasty conversation

Good morning, dear readers.

I’m excited about a series of four classes I’ve signed up for through Napa Valley College, on-line. The first class was on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with three classes to follow on each following Tuesday.

The excitement is not only about the learning material, which will make us healthier, but to learn more about the instructor who is teaching the class. Sarah Goff is a healthy habits coach and culinary educator who specializes in gently guiding her students through these challenging shifts. She reminds us that what we are not changing, we are choosing and that growth is an opportunity.

Sarah made the class so exciting and interesting for me that I wanted you to get to meet her and to learn why I find her teachings so inspiring. I believe that I will learn much more because of her passion for her subject. What I am learning and enjoying, I would love for you to enjoy, also, so I asked Sarah if she would come by today and share the column with us. So, my friends, please welcome Sarah Goff to our corner.

Betty: Welcome, Sarah.