Good morning, friends, and welcome to our Corner.
Today, we have a wonderful opportunity to help Napa and Solano counties and the Area Agency on Aging understand the needs and concerns of older and disabled adults, by taking a Needs Assessment Survey.
You will actually be helping yourselves by letting the counties know what your particular issues are. Therefore, it’s very important that you take this survey. If you need help taking it, contact a friend or family member, as you won’t want to miss this opportunity. Each survey counts. We are all a little different in our needs. How will our county leaders know what is lacking in each of our cases if we don’t let them know? You will want to answer all the questions, and be prepared to take the time required, 20, 30 minutes, or longer.
This survey can be done right here on your computer and I’ll tell you how. All responses are anonymous. You are not asked for your name or other identifying information.
For access to the survey, go to: https://bit.ly/2XAriCR
When you have finished answering all the questions, print out the survey.
You can return this survey by mail or in person to Comprehensive Services for Older Adults, 650 Imperial Way, Suite 101, Napa, CA 94559
Speaking of people helping seniors, earlier today at my Essentrics Class, I learned from one of my class-mates that she enjoys helping seniors.
Her name is Anita Lees, and she owns a bookkeeping service, handling both personal and business finances. I asked her if she did other things to help seniors with their issues such as teaching us how to use a cell phone. Anita said that she did and that she would be delighted to teach me. I can’t wait. Sometimes, as we get older, we really could use a helping hand.
The name of Anita’s business is: AKL Finance & Admin Services, 707-477-3922. I’m looking forward to our time together next week. I’ve been so frustrated about having this fun cell phone, but having a total mental block. I believe Anita can solve this frustrating problem for me.
We have an update on the official re-opening of our Napa Senior Center, which will be Monday, July 15. See you there.
Next week, we’ll have some excellent information on our Napa City-County Library, including information on Friends of the Napa City-County Library, by two of my friends, president and treasurer of Friends, Anita Lees and Sandy Fagan.
Until then, be extra kind to someone who needs it, include yourself, as well.