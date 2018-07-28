Dear Readers,
Thank you for joining us this morning. You will be especially pleased when I tell you that we have a guest with us. Please welcome Ryan Gregory, County Supervisor, representing District 2.
Good morning, Supervisor Gregory and welcome.
“Hi, Betty, and everyone, and thanks for the opportunity to be here and to share my thoughts, as well as an update on the AAA situation.
“This is an interesting time for Napa County. Like the other Bay Area counties, we are facing a growing traffic and housing problem. Napa families and workforce are struggling to afford to live here, and our commuters are having a frustrating time on the roads driving here. This is a big challenge for us decision-makers. But I am ready to take it on.”
That’s very reassuring, Supervisor Gregory. We’d love to hear some good news about our roads and the traffic, please.
“Well, Betty, I’m happy to report that there is good progress to report. Because of Measure T (the local sales tax measure) and SBI (the State-wide gas tax increase), we finally have sufficient money to spend on paving and rehabbing our roads. The County is expecting around $12 million of new money per year, and you should start to see meaningful progress. As for traffic congestion and capital projects, with RM3 (the recently voter-approved bridge toll increase) and a new Traffic Impact Fee the County is working on implementing, there will be new money available for projects to start to relieve some of our congestion.
“As for housing, well, we need more of it at all levels but particularly at levels affordable to our low-wage workforce and most vulnerable citizens. It’s like eating an elephant…you take small bites. One small bite and significant step is an item that will be on the November ballot – a ballot measure to raise our transient occupancy tax (TOT), a tax paid by tourists, by 1 percent. This will generate another $5 million county-wide to fund our housing programs. This will make a difference, and we’ll keep chipping away at it in other ways too.
“In terms of vulnerable citizens, one of the fastest-growing groups is our senior citizens. Those like my parents Jane and Steve Gregory who are in their 70’s and my Grandma Nellie Northam who will be turning 98 in a few days. Our seniors deserve the best services we can possibly provide, which is why it is so important to replace our Area Agency on Aging (AAoA).
“As most of you have heard by now, the Napa-Solano Area Agency on Aging (AAoA) dissolved and ceased providing services as of June 30. The agency provided millions of dollars of services to thousands of seniors in Napa and Solano counties. My colleagues and I were informed of the agency’s financial problems in the spring when we first learned that the agency was likely to dissolve. Knowing how important these services are to our seniors, we asked County Staff to immediately start working on a transition plan. The plan is underway and on track to end successfully.
“So where are we now? Napa and Solano counties are teaming up to assume the duties of the AAoA. But setting up a brand-new structure between the two of us will take some time. So we needed some help from the State of California to get through the next few months. As a stopgap, the California Department of Aging has entered into agreements to continue the services under the Older Americans’ Act through December 31st, while staff in Napa and Solano Counties continues to develop plans to be designated as the AAoA and begin providing services on January 1, 2019.
“As staff works to design an administrative structure in order to be designated as the AAoA, they are focusing on coordinating services as much as possible with other services provided within the County, in order to leverage resources and maximize the services available to the seniors.
“The first step in this process is to design an administrative structure that fits within the administrative funding provided through the California Department of Aging, by sharing new responsibilities with existing staff to the extent possible.
“The Older Americans’ Act requires that each AAoA develop a 4-year area plan to identify what services will be funded. FY 2018/19 is the third year of this plan, and staff from the two counties intends to continue providing the services identified in this plan through FY 2019/20, within the funding allowed. Staff is also starting to look at how to engage the senior community in both counties in order to develop the next 4-year plan, and look forward to working with the community for their input.
“On Aug. 14 staff will be presenting the application for designation as the AAoA to the Napa County Board of Supervisors (Solano may be that week, or the previous week). This application will outline the proposed organizational structure for the administration of the program and verification of the capacity of the Counties to provide these services. In addition, it will provide specific recommendations for the composition of the Governing Body for the new AAA, as well as the Advisory Council for the new AAA.”
Thank you, so very much, Supervisor Gregory. It’s been a pleasure to have you join us and to share your exciting road ahead with traffic and housing, and, on a personal note, we seniors are so very grateful for your putting the rebuilding of AAA high on your priorities of tasks needed doing. Again, many thanks for joining us.
“My pleasure, Betty. There is a lot of work left to do. Thanks go to Napa and Solano County staff for working so hard and diligently on this. What drives us is the common goal of providing the essential services that our seniors deserve.
“We are intent on making sure this continues uninterrupted, and we are committed to setting up a structure for the programs that will be reliable and sustainable in the long term.”
We seniors feel that we are truly in very good hands with you and the rest of the Board of Supervisors. We look forward to a very good year for seniors, as well as our county roads and housing. And please wish your Grandma Nellie and very Happy 98th Birthday from all of us.
Good bye for now. I’ve enjoyed our guest today, very much, haven’t you? I feel we are in very good hands. If you have any questions for Supervisor Ryan Gregory, please send them to me, or I’m sure Supervisor Gregory would love to hear from you.
Quickly, I’d like to share with you a recent quotation sent by my good friend, Dan Lyle, which really spoke to me: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12
Try to make each day a special gift.
I love hearing from you.