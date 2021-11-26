Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: An old friend visits Napa

Hi everyone,

Our good friend, Julie Webster, Level 4 Essentrics instructor, is back home in Colorado after her trip out to Napa, earlier this month, to offer her classes at the Yountville Community Center. She offered four one-hour classes and the classes were very popular.

Since leaving Napa, 22 months ago, Julie has been teaching us Napans in an online exercise class.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

I contacted Julie to see how she thought her adventure back to Napa to teach a few classes went.

We agreed that Julie’s live Essentrics classes in Napa were a big success! On average she had about 23 people attending each class. Julie mentioned that many of her regular, faithful Zoom attendees came for the live sessions.

She also commented that there was a noticeable difference in their bodies; especially their posture and balance. “It was so great to see the changes and I could hear people complimenting each other on how great they looked!”

She also mentioned she noticed how much more fluid and easily they were able to do the moves.

Julie also had the opportunity to introduce Essentrics to 11 new people, which she was so thrilled to do. She is hoping that many of those will become regular Zoomers, taking her online classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. Pacific time. It is such a convenient way to exercise and, in her experience, people attend more regularly since they just need to get out of bed to do it.

Due to the success of this visit, Julie is considering offering live classes in Napa once or twice yearly. If this is something you would like to see, please drop her an email to let her know at julie@julie-webster.com.

As those of you that know Julie, know that she is passionate about Essentrics and all the benefits it offers people of all ages. Everyone gets to work at their own pace and, using only their own body for weight, it is a safe way to exercise whether you are 30, 50 or in your 80s.

The changes are often subtle so it often changes over time without even realizing it. With the live classes Julie has not only found new ways to teach online classes even better but they also provide the support and encouragement from fellow students in realizing that we really have all changed for the better.

One more point I’d like to mention is that Julie has been a certified massage therapist for 31 years, specializing in neuromuscular therapy. What this means is that she knows the body like no one else. She can tell you all about every muscle in the body from where it is located to what it does. This knowledge brings to her teaching a level of expertise that she incorporates into every move and exercise in her class.

Congratulations to those of you who took advantage of Julie’s excellent classes.

You all know how much I preach about keeping our bodies moving through exercise, working out, and just generally, keeping your body moving, and most of us have never met anyone with the quality of knowledge and teaching than our teacher, Julie Webster.

Bye for now, and I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your friends and families.

Send Betty any ideas you might have on subjects of interest: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.