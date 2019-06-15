Good morning, friends.
We’ll be enjoying discussing one of our favorite people this morning, reminiscing on a talk that she gave recently. We’ve visited with our Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley several times since she took office, and we always enjoyed her fresh spirit, new ideas, great enthusiasm and hard work.
Recently, we had the pleasure of hearing her give a talk as the keynote speaker at the 4th annual Elder Abuse Awareness Symposium. I hope you had the opportunity of attending and enjoying the many excellent speakers on the program. I was sad to miss much of the program as I had to leave early. The symposium was held on June 7 at the Napa Valley College, where President Ronald Kraft gave a welcoming talk, encouraging seniors to come to the college, and enjoy the college activities including taking a few classes.
The Symposium was presented by NCASE (Napa County Alliance for Senior Education) and very well done, as always.
Allison Haley’s talk was very informative about her office, how it operates, some fresh, new ideas on ways to improve a few areas, all with a fun sense of humor.
For instance, we learned that her office has five parts consisting of: 1. Lawyers, 2. Secretarial/Clerical, 3. Fiscal, 4. Investigators and 5. Victim/witness staff. She focused on parts 4 and 5.
The investigators are sworn law enforcement, they carry guns, can serve warrants, etc. They are involved with a case from the time of filing until time for the jury trial.
The Victim Witness staff helps a victim walk through the criminal justice system. Very nice to know that whether the victim is of domestic violence, child sexual assault, sex trafficking or elder or dependent adult abuse, the DA’s offices’ Victim Witness staff helps the victims know what to expect, answers their questions, and helps ease their anxiety. (A little later, in Allison’s talk today, she will get into a new program she’s in the process of forming which will go far in helping make the victim’s tasks less troublesome as they maneuver the criminal justice system.)
As far as Elder Abuse Allison tells us that, in most cases, the perpetrators are the victims’ own families. Only 16 percent of elder abuse defendants are strangers to their victims. The forms of abuse Allison discussed are: financial, psychological and physical. It was important for her to note that rarely did an elder abuse prosecution involve only one form of abuse.
Physical abuse can take the following forms: leaving the victim unattended; physical battery/assault (this behavior is seen with dependents of the senior who struggle with mental illness and/or substance abuse); theft of prescription medications and failure to care, leaving elders with injuries.
Sadly, we learn that cases are under-reported. Estimates are 14 out of 15 cases are unreported. The reasons why that might be are the following: affection for the suspect; embarrassment, intimidation, not wanting the bother or hassle, fear of being a burden, or physical limitations — sundowners, memory lapses. Compound these concerns if our senior survivor wrestles with other variables such as language barriers, immigration concerns, LGBTQ status or a fear of law enforcement.
The figures of elder abuse and neglect received by Napa County APS (Adult protective services) so far this fiscal year of 2018/2019 is 696. Allison tells us that most of these cases are self-neglect, meaning that people are unable to manage the daily aspects of their lives.
“Our social workers work with the clients and support systems to get the needed services to the client to help them remain safely in the least restrictive environment possible,” Allison said. “Thirty-two percent of the referrals are financial abuse.”
Twenty-five criminal cases have been received by the Napa DA’s Office. The DA’s Office has filed all but one of those matters.
The trends Allison has seen at the DA’s office are: theft of prescription medications, mentally ill/substance addicted family members physically abusing the victims and embezzlement from family trusts, estates or other complex financial holdings.
“The hardest part of my job”, Allison tells us, “is to believe/know that a crime has been committed, but conclude that I can’t prove it. We must believe that we can prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt in a California courtroom before we can file a case. Explaining that to a survivor of crime is near impossible.”
About that new program that Allison is bringing forth. No surprise that it concerns making the process for the victims, of obtaining services within our County easier.
The location is on First Street; the hoped for date for opening the doors is July 1.
This new service will be called Monarch Resource Community, and its function will be to accommodate victims of crime with an emphasis on sex trafficking, domestic violence, child sex assault and elder abuse. There will be interview rooms with child care and the center staffed with a navigator who can tailor services for a particular survivor.
It’s so reassuring to hear all that our district attorney has planned and has done to make her office the strong and progressive office that it is.
Good news about our Napa Senior Center. It looks like it will be opening on July 1. If not, soon after. The members of the Senior Advisory Commission recently got a guided tour of our Center, courtesy of Katrina Gregory, recreation manager and Linda Button, recreation coordinator. It will take your breath away as it did ours. How would you like a fire in a fireplace on a cold, dreary day? You will find it in the first door to your right as you enter. The entire Center looks amazing. It will be so worth the wait.
Until next week, it’s been such fun getting together today. Enjoy your friends. They are very special.
I always love hearing from you.