Hi everyone.
We recently discussed the opening of our Napa Senior Center on July 1.
You won’t want to miss the opportunity of checking it out. The results of the remodeling will stagger you, as it did me. So much thought went into the design. Not only does it appear much larger, even though no exterior walls were extended, but all areas appear more spacious, ceilings feel higher.
Our Napa City Council and our director of Parks and Recreation, John Coates, have done us proud in remodeling our Senior Center, giving it new life, a happy, new future and we are truly grateful.
When you drop by for a look-see be sure to pick up the summer 2019 Recreation Guide to learn about the exciting classes that will be back at the Center, plus a few new ones. You’ll, also learn about other exciting events John Coates has in store for us. He, along with the assistance of recreation manager, Katrina Gregory, has been busy planning fun activities for our city.
Coming up soon is the Fourth of July Celebration from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Oxbow Commons. There will be a Kid’s Zone from 5 to 8 p.m., with arts and crafts, magic shows, carnival games, and family activities.
From 5 to 7:30 p.m., we’ll be treated to the sounds of the blues and to Cuban music, along with other sounds of music. At 9:30 p.m. will be the playing of our national anthem and fireworks!
Due to the large crowds and noise, only service animal will be allowed into this free event.
Also noted in the Recreation Guide is the new Third Thursdays @ Fuller Park, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Third Thursdays is moving to Fuller Park, so bring a picnic and a chair or a blanket, and enjoy the music under the shade in Napa’s oldest park.
Unfortunately for us, the day that I’m writing this, June 20, is the first “Third Thursday” event. If you are lucky, you will have heard about this early enough to have enjoyed award-winner guitarist and composer, Kenya Baker play the blues, jazz, funk, soul and R&B.
On July 18, the Third Thursdays show will be a native of St. Lucia, Harry Best, a seasoned songwriter and acclaimed steel drummer. The name of his group is Shabang! Steel Drum Band.
Harry says that the real secret to Shabang’s charm is their fun-loving approach to their performances. Sounds like fun to me!
Let’s go one more month with the Third Thursdays @ Fuller Park. On Aug. 15, Nick Schott will be the performer. He specializes in Latin styles as well as Jazz and pop instrumentals, including varieties from classic rock and modern artist favorites. Also, we will be treated to beautiful solos on his instrumental acoustic guitar.
Do you folks remember the Napa Lighted Art Festival with beautiful designs on some of our older, beautiful downtown buildings? Guess what? We will be treated to this amazing show, once again, in Jan. 11-19, 2020. This is also the work of John Coates and Katrina Gregory.
On a smaller scale, but still amazingly beautiful, are the lovely hanging baskets of lovely flowers downtown and at some of our shopping centers. A real joy to see and appreciate the beauty that Napa Parks & Rec has brought to our city — flowers and greens everywhere.
All of this and more in the 2019 Summer Recreation Guide.
Do yourselves a favor, get out and explore. Our parks all seem to have been given a new life. Check out page 65, which identifies our many parks. I plan on revisiting as many as I can, take a lunch and blanket and just enjoy.
Sometimes, we forget to stop and smell the roses. I feel that we often are in a rush to do all the things that we feel we should be doing, and that’s great, too, but, I for one am going to try for a happy medium — work and play. Give us a chance to get reacquainted with ourselves.
Breathe deeply, introduce you to yourself, enjoy your company, check out the sights and sounds Find a favorite place to enjoy your own company. It’s important to like ourselves. Find your joy.
“Follow your bliss and put yourself on a kind of track that has been there all the while waiting for you, and the life that you ought to be living is the one you are living. Follow your bliss and don’t be afraid, and doors will open where you didn’t know they were going to be.” – Joseph Campbell
The beauty of the outdoors soothes the soul. It’s certainly doing a number on me this morning!
We only live once, and if we do it right, once is enough.
I always enjoy our visits. If you have any comments, please write.